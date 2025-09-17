Pre-Orders Opened on September 16 for 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Triss Merigold Alternative Outfit' statue

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Triss Merigold Alternative Outfit Front Face Size Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Triss Merigold Alternative Outfit." Pre-orders began on Sep. 16, 2025 (JST), with release set for Mar. 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the opening of pre-orders for our latest release from "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt": Triss Merigold Alternative Outfit from the Real Elite Masterline.At 1/4 scale, Triss appears in her DLC Alternative Outfit. The statue presents her in a flowing pose, with her head, right leg, and arms arranged in parallel and diagonal lines that emphasize movement and balance.Her iconic red hair and dignified expression are based on the detailed graphics of the game. The emerald green and gold robe is carefully sculpted and painted with deep tones, intricate patterns, and a textured finish.The base, designed from the DLC visual, includes a fountain with clear water effects, stone pavement with a weathered finish, and a medallion at the front. These elements are intended to reflect the game’s atmosphere.This Bonus Version also includes an alternate right arm holding a spellbook with flame effects.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Triss Merigold Alternative Outfit Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $999Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: March 2027Scale: 1/4 ScaleH:52cm W:36cm D:37cmWeight: 20.6KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -Themed Base・One (1) Swappable Right Arm (Bare Hand)・One (1) Swappable Right Arm (The Blazing Grimoire) [BONUS PART]Copyright:CD PROJEKT, The Witcherare registered trademarks ofCD PROJEKT Capital Group. The Witcher game © CDPROJEKT S.A. Developed by CD PROJEKT S.A. All rightsreserved. The Witcher game is set in the universe created byAndrzej Sapkowski in his series of books. All othercopyrights and trademarks are the property of theirrespective owners.For more details, visit our online store

Real Elite Masterline The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Triss Merigold Alternative Outfit Product PV

