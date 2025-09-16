Jenny Oaks Baker announces national Christmas tour: 'Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration'

Jenny Oaks Baker Angela Brower Preston Yates SoulFill Music

2025 edition produced by SoulFill Music Foundation, a new arts and faith-focused nonprofit

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy-nominated and Billboard-charting violinist Jenny Oaks Baker will celebrate Christmas with audiences across the country in “ Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration .” The holiday production blends artistry with what Baker and Christians worldwide believe is the true meaning of the season — the birth of Jesus Christ.Produced by the SoulFill Music Foundation and sponsored by Black Desert Resort of St. George, Utah, the tour will visit 13 cities in Colorado, Texas, Utah, Idaho, Florida, Virginia and California. Baker will be joined by her children, Family Four, along with internationally celebrated mezzo-soprano Angela Brower and acclaimed baritone and narrator Preston Yates.The Christmas tour reflects the mission of SoulFill, a nonprofit founded in 2025 to expand access to uplifting, faith-filled music. With support from donors and sponsors, each concert will provide free or discounted tickets to underserved individuals and families. Family-friendly ticket pricing begins at $15.“It’s taken an incredible amount of work to build the foundation, but it is so rewarding to see lives changing through our initiatives,” said Katie Larsen, executive director of SoulFill Music Foundation. “We believe music can be a witness of Christ’s love — and everyone deserves to feel included in that.”Baker and Larsen expressed gratitude that Brower has joined the cast. “She brings a rare blend of elegance and compelling artistry to every note she sings,” Larsen said. “With performances from Wigmore Hall to Carnegie Hall, Angela has been hailed at the world’s leading opera houses and concert venues.”The New York Times has described Brower as having a “plush, full sound, yet also youthful brightness.” Baker added that audiences will be especially moved by Brower’s performances of “Beautiful Savior” and “Silent Night.”Actor and baritone Preston Yates returns for the second year. “His rich, resonant tone carries both strength and serenity, and his performances are infused with a deep reverence for the sacred texts he sings,” Baker said. “Like last year, I suspect Preston will enjoy standing ovations for his performance of ‘O Holy Night.’” For the 2025 edition of the show, Yates will also serve as narrator.The production also features a script written by New York Times bestselling author Jason Wright, known for his novel “Christmas Jars.” The script celebrates Christ’s birth through music and storytelling, encouraging audiences to become bolder witnesses of Jesus Christ.Each show will also feature local performing groups — choirs, ballet dancers and Irish dancers — making every concert a unique community celebration. “Joy to the World is about more than entertainment,” said Baker. “It’s about preparing hearts for Christmas, uniting families and communities through soul-filling music and dance, and celebrating the Savior of the World.”This year’s production will also support the “ Light the World ” giving initiative by coordinating shows with Giving Machine locations. “This is a very exciting opportunity for us because the mission of SoulFill is to unite communities through music,” Larsen said. “And I can’t think of a better cause to unite people. Together, we can all give to underserved communities during the holiday season.”Performances are scheduled in Denver, Houston, Orlando, Washington, D.C., Oakland, Salt Lake City and more. Baker believes audiences can expect an inspiring evening of beloved carols, unique artistry and a powerful celebration brought to life by world-class performers and local talent.For tickets, tour details and performer biographies, visit JennyOaksBaker.com. To learn more about SoulFill Music Foundation, visit SoulFillMusic.org.Tour Dates, Cities, and VenuesDec. 1–2 — Denver, Colo. | Newman Center for the Performing ArtsDec. 4 — Stafford, Texas | Stafford CentreDec. 6 — Klein, Texas | Klein Oak High SchoolDec. 8 — St. George, Utah | Dixie High SchoolDec. 9 — Payson, Utah | Payson High SchoolDec. 10 — Ogden, Utah | Fremont High SchoolDec. 12 — Logan, Utah | Ellen Eccles TheatreDec. 15 — Rexburg, Idaho | Madison Performing Arts CenterDec. 18 — Orlando, Fla. | Windermere High SchoolDec. 19 — Tampa, Fla. | Venue TBADec. 20 — Northern Virginia | Venue TBADec. 22 — Oakland, Calif. | Temple Hill AuditoriumDec. 23 — Salt Lake City, Utah | Abravanel HallAbout Jenny Oaks Baker & Family FourDubbed “America’s Violinist,”Jenny Oaks Baker is a Grammy Nominated, Billboard No. 1 performer and recording artist. Baker has performed as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Library of Congress and as a guest soloist with The National, Jerusalem, Utah, and Pittsburgh Symphonies and the Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square. Baker has released 20 studio albums, which have sold nearly a million copies and consistently chart on Billboard. Her music videos have over 20 million views on YouTube. In her efforts to share the light of Christ with more of God’s children, Baker recently founded SoulFill Music Foundation to enable her faith-based productions, educational initiatives and musical diplomacy endeavors to reach wider audiences and bring more communities together. Jenny, her husband Matthew, and their four children (Family Four) are from Salt Lake City, Utah.Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four have performed with orchestras throughout the United Statesincluding the Utah Symphony, the Millennial Choirs and Orchestras and the Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra at Temple Square. They have performed throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and in Africa. Family Four are also featured on many popular music videos and productions. Their debut album, “Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four” hit Number 4 on the Classical and Classical Crossover Billboard Charts. Their Christmas album, Joy to the World debuted at number 7 on the Billboard Charts.Laura plays the violin and lives in Oregon with her husband Caden Dickson and their daughter Claire. Hannah received her Bachelors of Music in piano performance from The Royal Academy of Music, and is currently obtaining her Masters Degree in Repetiteurship from The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. She is married to Raef Erickson. Sarah attends the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland studying cello performance. Matthew plays the classical and electric guitar and is currently serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Antofagasta, Chile.Jenny and her children have been performing together as a family since each child started playing their instruments when they were between 3 and 4 years old. Their husband and father Matt Baker is a business executive and producer of their family and foundation productions.For more information visit jennyoaksbaker.comAngela BrowerPraised by The New York Times for her “plush, full sound, yet also youthful brightness,” American mezzo-soprano Angela Brower is internationally recognized for her artistry on the world’s leading opera stages. A former member of the Bayerische Staatsoper ensemble, she has performed with major houses including the Opéra national de Paris, Wiener Staatsoper, Dutch National Opera, Royal Danish Theatre, and Staatsoper Hamburg. Her rich voice and artistry have established her as one of today’s leading mezzo-sopranos.Preston YatesBaritone Preston Yates performed the National Premieres of “The Count of Monte Cristo” as the Count, in “Zorro: The Musical” as Ramon, and in “The Redeemer: Music on the Life of Jesus the Christ” as Peter. He was also featured in a Broadway Records album for the new musical “Song of Solomon.” Additionally, Preston has been a featured soloist at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.Jay NygaardJay is a passionate, driven artist and advocate for the arts from Southern Utah. He is Executive Director of Artistic Resource for Teachers and Students (A.R.T.S.) Inc. He is in his fourteenth season as a member of the Tuacahn Center for the Arts Orchestra, and he is an active performer in numerous other groups and projects. In his free time when he's not composing, doodling, or chasing his dog around the house with a ukulele, he loves to work on the yard, watch movies, play games, and help his wife Tabitha with her art business: Last Chance Brass.Jason WrightJason is a New York Times, Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author. His work has appeared in hundreds of newspapers, magazines and web sites around the world including The Washington Post, The Chicago Tribune, Forbes, Fox News and in media outlets in Canada, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, and the UK. He has also been seen on CBS News, GMA, CNN, Fox News, and on dozens of local television programs across the country.

