Rock Pest Control Announces Final Winner of Summer Bed Bug Giveaway in Kansas City

Rock Pest Control announces the final winner of its Summer Bed Bug Giveaway, providing a free bed bug inspection and heat treatment in Kansas City Bedbug Detection Dog - Raven Rock Pest Control - Pest Control Near Me

Local Kansas City resident receives $1,800.00 Refund for bed bug heat treatment as part of Rock Pest Control’s summer-long giveaway campaign.

We wanted to give back to the community this summer by helping families regain peace of mind with free treatments. This giveaway is just one of the ways we support Kansas City residents.” — Matt Muller

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock Pest Control, a leading provider of bed bug control in Kansas City, has announced the final winner of its Summer Bed Bug Giveaway. The program, which has run throughout the summer, awarded multiple Kansas City residents with free bed bug inspections and treatments valued between $1,500–$3,500.The final winner, Cherie of Kansas City, featured in Rock Pest’s latest YouTube Short video, has received a full refund totaling $1,800.00 for a bed bug heat treatment , the gold standard in eliminating bed bug infestations quickly and effectively. Heat treatments raise the temperature of the affected space to a level lethal to bed bugs in all life stages, including eggs—without the need for harmful chemicals.“Bed bugs can cause a lot of stress for families, especially as they spread quickly from room to room,” said Matt Muller, owner of Rock Pest Control. “We wanted to give back to the community this summer by helping families regain peace of mind with free treatments. This giveaway is just one of the ways we support Kansas City residents with trusted pest and wildlife control solutions.”Throughout the summer campaign, Rock Pest Control not only provided free treatments but also raised awareness about early detection. The company emphasized the importance of professional bed bug inspections to identify problems before they become severe, and offered Kansas City homeowners educational resources about prevention, detection, and treatment options.Rock Pest Control specializes in a range of pest and wildlife services, with a particular focus on bed bug control Kansas City residents can trust. From residential homes to commercial facilities, the company provides heat treatments, chemical treatments, and customized plans to eliminate infestations and prevent future outbreaks.With the conclusion of the Summer Bed Bug Giveaway, Rock Pest Control encourages Kansas City residents to stay proactive. Anyone who suspects bed bugs in their home is urged to schedule an inspection promptly.

