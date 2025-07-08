Local Kansas City Resident Wins Free Bed Bug Extermination from Rock Pest Control

Bernice T. standing with Rock Pest Control team after winning free bed bug extermination in Kansas City. Let me know if you want a second version optimized for social or thumbnail use.

Rock Pest Control team presents June Bed Bug Giveaway winner Bernice T. of Kansas City with her free bed bug extermination treatment.

Image of black and orange rock pest control logo

Rock Pest Control LLC Logo

Kansas City resident wins free bed bug extermination after entering Rock Pest Control’s Summer Giveaway for local families battling infestations.

Oh, thank you Jesus, that's a blessing.”
— Bernice T.
KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock Pest Control, a local Kansas City pest control company, is thrilled to announce Bernice T. of Kansas City as the June winner of its Summer Bed Bug Giveaway. Bernice had recently started noticing bed bugs and was being bitten for the past 1–2 months. With treatment costs looming, she was considering financing options—until she got the call.

“Oh, thank you Jesus, that's a blessing.” Bernice shared after learning she had been selected.

Each month this summer—May, June, and July—Rock Pest Control is giving one local household a free bed bug extermination treatment, with services ranging in value from $1,500 to $3,500. The program was created to help families struggling with the financial and emotional toll of bed bug infestations.

“As a trusted bed bug exterminator in Kansas City, we see how this issue affects people’s lives,” said Matt Muller, owner of Rock Pest Control. “This giveaway is about giving back, and making sure people get the help they need—especially when they can’t afford it.”

Rock Pest Control has been specializing in bed bug extermination since 2019. They use a combination of heat, chemical, and follow-up services to ensure long-term success. Every inspection includes evaluation from their professionally trained bed bug detection dog, Raven—one of the most effective tools for early detection.

The Summer Bed Bug Giveaway is open to residents in the greater Kansas City metro. Winners are selected from among those who schedule a free bed bug inspection and receive a confirmed diagnosis. There's still time to win in July—and it all starts with scheduling a visit.

Matt Muller
Rock Pest Control LLC
+1 913-735-5451
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok

June Winner! FREE Bed Bug Treatment Kansas City Giveaway

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Local Kansas City Resident Wins Free Bed Bug Extermination from Rock Pest Control

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Matt Muller
Rock Pest Control LLC
+1 913-735-5451
Company/Organization
Rock Pest Control LLC
9915 Pflumm Rd
Lenexa, Kansas, 66215
United States
+1 913-735-5451
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Rock Pest Control: Rock Pest Control is the premier leader in the Kansas City area for treating bed bugs. With thousands of bed-bug-free customers, Rock Pest Control is the top-rated bed bug company in the Kansas City metro area. They treat customers with respect, operate with the highest integrity, and constantly learn and apply the latest bed bug exterminating products and techniques. Whether it's an entire apartment building or just one room, Rock Pest Control's highly trained technicians will take care of bed bugs fast.

More From This Author
Local Kansas City Resident Wins Free Bed Bug Extermination from Rock Pest Control
Rock Pest Control Announces First Winner of Summer Bed Bug Treatment Giveaway
Rock Pest Control Launches Wildlife Division Led by Bat Removal Expert Alexander Gray
View All Stories From This Author