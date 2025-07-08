Local Kansas City Resident Wins Free Bed Bug Extermination from Rock Pest Control

Rock Pest Control team presents June Bed Bug Giveaway winner Bernice T. of Kansas City with her free bed bug extermination treatment. Rock Pest Control LLC Logo

Kansas City resident wins free bed bug extermination after entering Rock Pest Control’s Summer Giveaway for local families battling infestations.

Oh, thank you Jesus, that's a blessing.” — Bernice T.

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock Pest Control, a local Kansas City pest control company, is thrilled to announce Bernice T. of Kansas City as the June winner of its Summer Bed Bug Giveaway. Bernice had recently started noticing bed bugs and was being bitten for the past 1–2 months. With treatment costs looming, she was considering financing options—until she got the call.“Oh, thank you Jesus, that's a blessing.” Bernice shared after learning she had been selected.Each month this summer—May, June, and July—Rock Pest Control is giving one local household a free bed bug extermination treatment, with services ranging in value from $1,500 to $3,500. The program was created to help families struggling with the financial and emotional toll of bed bug infestations.“As a trusted bed bug exterminator in Kansas City, we see how this issue affects people’s lives,” said Matt Muller, owner of Rock Pest Control. “This giveaway is about giving back, and making sure people get the help they need—especially when they can’t afford it.”Rock Pest Control has been specializing in bed bug extermination since 2019. They use a combination of heat, chemical, and follow-up services to ensure long-term success. Every inspection includes evaluation from their professionally trained bed bug detection dog, Raven—one of the most effective tools for early detection.The Summer Bed Bug Giveaway is open to residents in the greater Kansas City metro. Winners are selected from among those who schedule a free bed bug inspection and receive a confirmed diagnosis. There's still time to win in July—and it all starts with scheduling a visit.

June Winner! FREE Bed Bug Treatment Kansas City Giveaway

