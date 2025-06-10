Rock Pest Control Announces First Winner of Summer Bed Bug Treatment Giveaway

Matt Muller of Rock Pest Control stands with May giveaway winner Leslie K. and his mother Barbara

Leslie K. of Kansas wins May’s $1,700 bed bug treatment after battling an infestation for 6 months—courtesy of Rock Pest Control.

Helping families like his is exactly why we launched this giveaway.” — Matt Muller

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock Pest Control is excited to announce the first winner of its Summer Bed Bug Giveaway — Leslie K. of Kansas, who, along with his elderly mother Barbara, will receive a full bed bug heat treatment valued at $1,700, completely free of charge.This giveaway is part of Rock Pest Control’s initiative to support Kansas City area families dealing with bed bug infestations . Each month this summer—May, June, and July—one residential customer will be selected to receive a free professional bed bug treatment worth between $1,500 and $3,500.Leslie had been dealing with a persistent bed bug problem for over six months, trying to manage the issue while caring for his mother. After his name was drawn in May’s giveaway, he was relieved and excited to finally get professional help—at no cost.A free inspection, earlier this month, confirmed the infestation. Rock Pest Control owner Matt Muller personally visited the home, gave hands-on preparation instructions, and scheduled a treatment date. The home is now set to receive a full heat treatment, backed by a 90-day warranty.“Leslie was ready to take action and was so thankful for the opportunity to finally resolve a problem that’s been affecting their quality of life for half a year,” said Muller. “Helping families like his is exactly why we launched this giveaway.”The giveaway is open to residential customers within 75 miles of Kansas City. No purchase is necessary to enter. Those who purchase services during the giveaway period can still win and receive a full refund (up to $3,500). Winners will appear in promotional content.How to Enter:1. Schedule a FREE bed bug inspection 2. If bed bugs are confirmed, you're automatically entered3. One winner is selected each month (May, June, and July)For full details and to schedule your inspection, visit:About Rock Pest ControlFounded in 2019, Rock Pest Control is a locally owned and family-operated pest control company serving the greater Kansas City area. Specializing in bed bug extermination, general pest control, and wildlife removal, Rock Pest Control has built a reputation for thorough inspections, effective treatments, and exceptional customer care. With a commitment to honest service and long-term results, the company continues to protect homes and families with the most reliable pest solutions available.

