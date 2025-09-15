Innovation Saskatchewan Invests $60,000 in Startup TNT to Grow Startup Investment

CANADA, September 15 - Released on September 15, 2025

Innovation Saskatchewan is investing $60,000 in Startup TNT to help early-stage Saskatchewan companies connect with angel investors and access early-stage venture capital.

The funding supports Startup TNT programs through Spring 2026, including this fall's Saskatchewan Summit XII and Agri-Food Summit. The summits give startups the opportunity to pitch investors who each pre-commit $5,000. Over eight weeks, the investors assess companies through due diligence, voting and collective decision-making, with investments announced at a live community finale.

Summit finale winners receive a minimum $100,000 plus investment, and both winners and non-winners have the potential for additional side deals. Last year, five Saskatchewan startups raised $758,000 through the summits, including Rivercity Innovations raising a record-breaking $558,000 from investors.

"We are proud to continue supporting Startup TNT and its work to attract new investors for our province's most promising early-stage companies," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "By helping Startup TNT advance their work, we are creating new opportunities for both tech startups, their earliest supporters and our broader economy."

Startup TNT is excited to be working with Innovation Saskatchewan to not only deliver more iterations of their existing programming but also develop new ways to meet the needs of the Saskatchewan market.

"We have been operating in the province for over four years now and the ecosystem has evolved dramatically over that time period," Startup TNT Community Development Lead Jesse Wiebe said. "There are so many great companies being formed through programs at our post-secondary institutions and the previous generation of startups are moving into a new phase; we need to build additional infrastructure to support this rapid growth in our province."

The additional programming support is being used to develop two Investor Bootcamps to unlock new angel capital for the next crop of startups and an Investment Readiness program that prepares promising Saskatchewan startups to meet the needs of intensive due diligence from institutional investors deploying cheques in excess of $1 million.

Since 2021, Startup TNT has helped 27 Saskatchewan startups raise a total of $4.4 million in investments and an additional $29 million for portfolio companies from dilutive and non-dilutive funding sources. It has also activated 194 new investors to deploy capital into Saskatchewan startups and estimates that 60 per cent of startup funding comes from Saskatchewan investors.

Saskatchewan startups interested in pitching at the Saskatchewan Summit XII have until Sept. 17 to apply. Applications for the Agri-Food Summit are due Oct. 1. Learn more about angel investing in Saskatchewan's tech ecosystem and apply for the fall summits at startuptnt.com.

