Governor Abbott Proclaims September 15-October 15, 2025 Hispanic Heritage Month In Texas

Texas is blessed with a diverse and rich heritage that has shaped the trajectory of our state’s culture and history. Before the United States, and even before the Republic of Texas, this land has been sought after by many world powers. Abundant land opportunities, economic endeavors, and a welcoming atmosphere led to significant migration to the Lone Star State throughout the centuries. It is vital that we remember the important role both individuals and cultures have played in building the Texas we know today.

Hispanic culture, heritage and contribution is a large part of the storied legacy and history of Texas. During the Texas Revolution, Texians and Tejanos joined together to forge a proud, independent republic with deep-seated ties to Hispanic culture. Due to geography and a shared history, the blend of Mexican and Texan traditions is evident in our state’s cuisine, language, architecture, music, and more. Hispanic Americans enrich Texas with beautiful traditions and unique perspectives that shine throughout the Lone Star State.

Hispanic Americans have made innumerable contributions that have led to our state's growth, strength, and prosperity. Whether serving as doctors, teachers, small business owners, or community leaders, the leadership of Hispanic Americans plays an important role in Texas’ story. I am especially proud that my wife Cecilia is the first Hispanic First Lady of Texas, and her own life story inspires many, while exemplifying the American Dream.

Across our nation, a month is designated to recognize and celebrate the rich heritage, vibrant culture, and manifold contributions of Hispanic Americans. At this time, I encourage all Texans to celebrate Hispanic heritage, while illustrating the importance of diversity. With this celebration, let us embrace the diversity of our great state while strengthening the bonds that unite us as Texans and as Americans.

Therefore, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, do hereby proclaim the period from September 15 through October 15, 2025, to be

Hispanic Heritage Month in Texas and urge all Texans to observe the occasion with appropriate ceremonies and activities.

In testimony whereof, I have hereunto affixed my signature this the 15th day of September, 2025.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor of Texas

