Governor Abbott Announces Borger Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Borger has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Borger on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to create good-paying jobs and boost economic growth.”

The City of Borger is now a Film Friendly Texas, Tourism Friendly Texas, and Music Friendly Texas Certified Community.

“Borger has always been a special place, and this Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation proves it once again,” said Representative Caroline Fairly. “Music is an engine for economic growth, a way to showcase our unique culture, and a bridge that connects people of all ages. I’m proud to see Borger join this statewide network of communities investing in the arts, supporting local talent, and building an even stronger future for the Panhandle.”

“Borger has always been a city with deep roots in culture, history, and community pride,” said Mayor Karen Felker. “Earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation is more than a title; it’s a commitment to creating opportunities for local talent, attracting visitors, and strengthening our downtown economy. Music is a universal language, and by investing in it, we’re investing in the vitality of Borger’s future. Our vision is to make Borger the destination of the Panhandle: a place where people come not just to visit, but to experience the unique spirit of our community through music, art, and culture.”

“As the facilitator of The Dome Civic & Convention Center, I see firsthand how powerful music is in bringing people together,” said City of Borger Civic, Convention, & Main Street Coordinator Nicole Chavez. “The Music Friendly Texas designation affirms Borger’s commitment to supporting live performances, building opportunities for local and regional artists, and drawing visitors who want a true Panhandle experience. By positioning Borger as a hub for music, we’re not just filling seats; we’re fueling quality of life and creating a destination that strengthens our economy and celebrates our culture.”

“As a musician myself, I know how powerful music can be as an outlet for expression and connection,” said local business owner and Borger Music Friendly Advisory Board Member David Duran. “Giving people in Borger a space to share their music not only builds community but also creates a culture where people feel valued and inspired. A strong local music scene brings us together, gives our youth positive opportunities, and draws visitors who support local businesses. By celebrating music, we strengthen both the heart and the economy of our city. Like Plato said: ‘Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.’”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony will be held online on Tuesday, October 7, during Borger’s City Council meeting and will include Borger city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony — Borger

Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 6:30 PM

Join the meeting online: bit.ly/47WhTJJ

Meeting ID: 253 914 509 884 1

Passcode: nk3my2oW

Inquiries may be directed to Deidra Thomas, Public Engagement Coordinator, City of Borger, 806-395-1121, thomas@borgertx.gov

Borger is the 89th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 80 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state.