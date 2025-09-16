Fork Farms Launches The Flex Micro, A Compact Hydroponic System That Grows Thousands Of Plants In Just A Few Square Feet

The Flex Micro is Engineered to Grow the Future of Microgreens and Seedlings.

The Flex Micro is Engineered to Grow the Future of Microgreens and Seedlings

The new Flex Micro is a game changer in how people access and grow fresh food and microgreens.” — Alex Tyink, Co-founder and CEO of Fork Farms

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fork Farms, a leader in innovative agriculture technologies, announces the introduction of the Flex Micro ™ — the company’s most compact and powerful hydroponic growing system to date. Designed to grow both microgreens and seedlines, the Flex Micro produces thousands of plants efficiently, affordably and consistently.With the global microgreens market expected to surpass $6 billion by 2030, demand for fresh, sustainability-grown, nutrient-dense microgreens is on the rise. The Flex Micro is designed to meet consumer demand, blending simplicity with flexibility to serve chefs, educators, and community growers.The versatile all-in-one hydroponic solution can grow up to six pounds of microgreens in as little as 7–14 days and at a fraction of the cost of store-bought microgreens. Studies show that microgreens contain significantly higher concentrations of vitamins and antioxidants than their mature counterparts, making them one of the most nutrient-rich plants available. In addition, the Flex Micro can grow up to 2,400 seedlings in just 12 square feet, which can then be transplanted into larger-scale systems such as the Flex Farm or Flex Acre “The new Flex Micro is a game changer in how people access and grow fresh food and microgreens,” said Alex Tyink, Co-founder and CEO of Fork Farms”. “Chefs gain a consistent supply of restaurant-grade greens, schools can offer a wealth of hands-on STEM learning opportunities, and foodies get easy access to fresh, nutrient-dense greens in the comfort of their own kitchens.”Comparable in size to a slim bookshelf, the Flex Micro is designed for big growth in small spaces. In schools, it serves as a hands-on STEM lab and a source of fresh food for cafeterias. For chefs, it offers unmatched freshness of harvesting microgreens and edible flowers directly on-site. And, for community growers, it serves as a simple, powerful way to start seedlings for larger-scale growing and harvests.At the heart of the Flex Micro is a streamlined, highly efficient design. A single pump circulates water upward while gravity ensures consistent hydration. An innovative drainage system maintains the ideal flood height for both seedlings and microgreens, while optimized LED lighting supports the plants from germination to harvest.The Flex Micro is engineered for longevity and dependability, and features ETL-certified electrical components, FDA-approved food-grade plastics, a modular design for easy part replacement, and a powder-coated steel frame for a professional finish.Fork Farms creates the most efficient, affordable, and impactful hydroponic growing systems on the market today. The company’s revolutionary technology uses less water compared to traditional farming, eliminates the need for transportation emissions, and drastically cuts food waste. This results in faster growth, higher yields, and nutrient-dense fresh food that strengthens communities.About Fork FarmsFork Farms is creating a better, cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable food system for our communities, one farmer at a time. We are a mission-first agriculture technology company based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, that develops innovative indoor hydroponic vertical farming technology and digital tools to empower all people to grow fresh food in any setting. Fork Farms has partners in all 50 states and a growing international presence, with over 4,500 units installed. For the third year running, Fork Farms was named one of Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America and the #1 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Agriculture and Natural Resources company. Fork Farms was also recognized on the Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 List.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.