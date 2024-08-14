For the Second Consecutive Year, Fork Farms Named on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America
Fork Farms Celebrates Positive Growth Rate of 507% since 2020
We are honored to be recognized by Inc. and seen as a leader in progressive and sustainable agriculture. We look forward to continuing to empower communities,and address food insecurity challenges.”GREEN BAY, WI, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that Fork Farms ranks in the top 20% of fastest-growing private companies in America on the coveted 2024 Inc. 5000 annual list. Named No. 1008 of 5000 of fastest-growing private companies in America, Fork Farms also claimed the #1 spot in Agriculture & Natural Resources and ranked #9 among the fastest-growing companies in Wisconsin. Earlier this year, Fork Farms was also recognized on the Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 list.
— Alex Tyink, Co-founder and CEO of Fork Farms
The prestigious Inc. ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Fork Farms, the pioneering force behind the most efficient mobile hydroponic farm, the Flex Farm, has received accolades of late for its significant growth and revolutionary product innovation. Fork Farms recently introduced the Flex Acre that enables communities to grow fresh produce at enterprise scale in virtually any space. The Flex Acre also boasts industry-disruptive technology that brings the first-ever fully-integrated HVAC, power and plumbing solution for controlled environment agriculture to the market.
Co-founder and CEO of Fork Farms, Alex Tyink, responded to the company’s recent awards stating, "We are honored to be recognized as a top growing private company in our country, and seen as a leader in progressive and sustainable agriculture. We look forward to continuing to empower communities, provide access to fresh food, and address food insecurity challenges both locally and globally.”
With more than 3,000 Flex Farms installed in 46 states and 12 countries, Fork Farms' innovative hydroponic farming technology has been adopted across various sectors, including healthcare, education, hospitality, and community service. Fork Farms is a leader in the education industry with more than 1,000 Flex Farms growing in K-12 schools across the country. The Flex Farm is the most efficient indoor, mobile hydroponic farm, capable of producing 25 pounds of leafy greens in less than a month within nine square feet of space. The company's dedication to sustainability is evident, with Flex Farms collectively saving millions of food miles, reducing food waste, and mitigating carbon emissions and water usage.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Fork Farms
Fork Farms is creating a better, cleaner, more efficient and sustainable food system for our communities, one farmer at a time. We are a mission-first agriculture technology company based in Green Bay, Wisconsin that develops innovative indoor hydroponic vertical farming technology and digital tools to empower all people to grow fresh food in any setting. To learn more, visit www.forkfarms.com.
Krista Koranda
Fork Farms
+1 303-596-1220
krista@forkfarms.com
