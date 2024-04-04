FORK FARMS RECOGNIZED BY THE FINANCIAL TIMES AS ONE OF THE AMERICAS’ FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES 2024
Company Posts Growth with new Partnerships and Technologically-Advanced Hydroponic Farm Products
Fork Farms is proud to be recognized on the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 and lead the way in progressive agriculture.”GREEN BAY, WI, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fork Farms, the pioneering force behind the most efficient mobile hydroponic farm, has received accolades for its significant growth and revolutionary product innovation. The company has been recognized on the Financial Times list as one of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024, ranking 103 of 500 on the list, a testament to its notable revenue surge between 2019 and 2022. Presented by Financial Times and Statista Inc., this recognition highlights Fork Farms' position as a leader in sustainable agriculture.
In addition, Fork Farms secured a place on Inc. Magazine's coveted 2023 Inc. 5000 list, ranking in the top 25% of fastest-growing private companies in America. Fork Farms also claimed the #1 spot in Agriculture & Natural Resources and ranked #10 among the fastest-growing companies in Wisconsin. Additionally, Fork Farms has been honored with inclusion in the 2023 FoodTech 500 list by Forward Fooding, recognizing innovation at the intersection of food, technology, and sustainability. This is the company’s second year in a row earning the recognition.
Co-founder and CEO of Fork Farms, Alex Tyink, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We’ve had incredible positive growth at Fork Farms and are proud to be recognized on the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 and lead the way in progressive agriculture, empowering communities worldwide to access fresh, nutritious food while minimizing environmental impact." Tyink emphasized the company's mission-driven approach, aiming to promote sustainability and address food insecurity challenges globally.
Fork Farms has experienced a remarkable growth rate of 507% since 2020, propelled by expanded partnerships and a growing and revolutionary product portfolio. Fork Farms recently introduced the Flex Acre that enables communities to grow fresh produce at enterprise scale in virtually any space. The Flex Acre also boasts industry-disruptive technology that brings the first-ever fully-integrated HVAC, power and plumbing solution for controlled environment agriculture to the market.
Commitment to global impact, Fork Farms launched a climate-smart agriculture project in the Caribbean, funded by the Sony Global Justice Fund, that is aimed at tackling persistent climate issues, high food prices and food insecurity in the islands.
With more than 3,000 Flex Farms installed in 46 states and 12 countries, Fork Farms' innovative hydroponic farming technology has been adopted across various sectors, including healthcare, education, hospitality, and community service. Fork Farms is a leader in the education industry as more than 1,000 Flex Farms are growing in K-12 schools across the country. The Flex Farm is the most efficient indoor, mobile hydroponic farm, capable of producing 25 pounds of leafy greens in less than a month within nine square feet of space. The company's dedication to sustainability is evident, with Flex Farms collectively saving millions of food miles, reducing food waste, and mitigating carbon emissions and water usage.
About Fork Farms
Fork Farms is creating a better, cleaner, more efficient and sustainable food system for our communities, one farmer at a time. We are a mission-first agriculture technology company based out of Green Bay, Wisconsin. We believe that everyone is a farmer and that everyday access to fresh food is a human right. Fork Farms develops innovative indoor hydroponic vertical farming technology and digital tools to inspire and empower all people to make a difference, grow fresh food, nourish their communities and heal the planet. To learn more, visit www.forkfarms.com.
