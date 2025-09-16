National Academy of Athletics Expands to Sacramento South

New Franchise Launches in Sacramento South, Bringing Life-Skills-Focused Youth Sports Programs to Local Families.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Academy of Athletics (NAofA), a national leader in recreational youth sports programming, is proud to announce the launch of its newest franchise in Sacramento South. This expansion brings NAofA’s high-energy, character-driven youth sports programs to families across the greater Sacramento region, under the leadership of local franchise owner Greg Rubendall.NAofA is dedicated to helping kids succeed in life through sports. Its programs emphasize movement, teamwork, and personal growth over competition, teaching life skills like confidence, communication, and resilience while promoting a healthy, happy, active lifestyle. From after-school enrichment and weekend clinics to seasonal camps and recreational leagues, NAofA works in partnership with schools and community organizations to deliver meaningful experiences for kids of all skill levels.“We are thrilled to welcome Greg to Team NAofA. His experience in soccer and coach training, combined with his passion for helping kids live healthy, active lives, will make a tremendous impact. What excites me most is knowing that the kids in the communities Greg and his team of NAofA coaches will serve will have the chance to fall in love with sports, build confidence, and create memories that help them thrive both on & off the field. This is exactly what NAofA is all about,” said Aaron Locks, Founder and CEO of the National Academy of Athletics.For Greg Rubendall, launching the Sacramento South franchise is an exciting step in serving his community and helping kids thrive through sports. He looks forward to building partnerships with local schools, Parks and Recreation departments, and community leaders to deliver engaging programs that get kids moving and having fun.“I have a lifelong love of movement—especially soccer and its many forms. Over the past 30+ years, I’ve worked as a trainer, coach, teacher, program lead, coaching director, technical director, founder, and entrepreneur. In serving people of all ages, I’ve learned one important lesson: the journey is filled with setbacks, but true success comes from moving through those challenges. Success is in the process, staying focused on the goals, and ultimately reflecting on your achievements—both realized and still to come,” said Greg Rubendall, Franchise Owner of NAofA Sacramento South.With the launch of this new franchise, Sacramento South families can expect a variety of programs designed to get kids active while teaching important life lessons. From sport-specific skill development to character-building activities, NAofA is committed to creating positive, supportive environments where kids can learn, grow, and play.For more information on upcoming programs or to explore partnership opportunities, visit naofa.info/sacramento-south or contact sacsouth@naofathletics.com.About the National Academy of AthleticsFounded in 2012, the National Academy of Athletics is on a mission to help kids succeed in life through sports. With franchise locations across the country, NAofA partners with schools, cities, and community organizations to deliver high-quality recreational youth sports programs that promote movement, personal growth, and fun.NAofA youth sports camps and programs are designed for kids of all abilities, with an emphasis on skill development, confidence-building, and teamwork. Each program focuses on sport-specific fundamentals while teaching important life lessons like success, failure, and what it means to be part of a team. Kids need role models more than critics, which is why every program is led by NAofA Certified Coaches and Instructors who create a positive, supportive environment both on and off the field.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.