National Academy of Athletics Launches Youth Sports Franchise Giveaway to Honor Community Heroes
Through this giveaway, three inspiring individuals will be awarded full ownership of an NAofA youth sports franchise, one in each of the following categories: educator, recreation professional, and veteran. This opportunity is designed to empower community champions to continue their mission of service while building brighter, healthier futures for kids through the power of play.
“At NAofA, we’re committed to building character, leadership, and community,” said Aaron Locks, Founder and CEO of the National Academy of Athletics. “That’s why I’m deeply proud, incredibly grateful, and beyond excited to give back through our Community Heroes Franchise Giveaway. Educators, recreation professionals, and veterans each bring something priceless, whether it’s inspiring young minds, creating opportunities through community programs, or leading with the heart of service. They are the role models our kids deserve, and it’s an honor to stand alongside them. This giveaway is our way of saying thank you and helping these heroes expand their impact, shaping the future one child at a time.”
Why These Community Heroes?
Educators understand how to engage and inspire youth, with deep ties to schools and families.
Recreation professionals bring unmatched experience organizing youth programs and navigating community partnerships.
Veterans are natural leaders with a deep commitment to service, making them ideal role models for young athletes.
Youth Sports Franchise Giveaway Timeline
Applications Open: August 11, 2025
Submission Deadline: December 15, 2025
Semi-Finalist Announcement: December 22, 2025
Video Submissions Due: December 29, 2025
Finalist Interviews at NAofA Headquarters: January 29, 2026
Winner Announced: January 30, 2026
Finalists who are not selected as the giveaway winners will still receive the opportunity to own an NAofA Youth Sports Franchise at a discounted rate.
How to Apply
Interested candidates can learn more and apply at naofa.info/winafranchise
Legal Disclaimer
No purchase necessary. Open to U.S. residents in select states, age 21+. Eligible categories include Veterans, educators, and recreation professionals. Subject to official rules and availability. Void where prohibited. Full details: naofa.info/winafranchise
About the National Academy of Athletics
The National Academy of Athletics is a premier provider of youth sports programs committed to enriching children’s lives through active sports participation. Emphasizing fun, skill enhancement, and character development, NAofA offers various sports programs tailored to engage young athletes of all ages and skill levels. With a mission to foster positive mental and physical growth in youth, NAofA ensures sports are enjoyable while imparting essential life skills. By training and certifying coaches, NAofA creates an enthusiastic environment where kids can develop a love for sports. Since its establishment in 2012, NAofA has become a trusted choice for families seeking top-notch sports experiences for their children.
Learn more at naofa.info/youth-sports.
Carleigh Boling
National Academy of Athletics
carleighb@naofathletics.com
