National Academy of Athletics Partners with San Diego Parks and Recreation to Launch Inclusive Adaptive Sports Program

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Academy of Athletics (NAofA) has partnered with the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department’s Therapeutic Recreation Services team to launch summer camps offering inclusive, adaptive sports opportunities for youth and adults with disabilities.The collaboration was designed to provide a safe, welcoming environment where participants of all abilities could experience the joy of movement. Each day included a variety of adaptive sports activities tailored to meet participants where they were, emphasizing not only physical activity but also confidence, connection, and fun."The National Academy of Athletics brought an incredible mix of energy, adaptability, and fun to our two summer camps for individuals with disabilities," said Taylor Askil, CTRS, Therapeutic Recreation Specialist with the City of San Diego. "Their team of coaches did a fantastic job tailoring activities to meet our participants' needs, all while keeping the atmosphere upbeat and engaging. We truly appreciate their commitment to inclusion and enthusiasm, and we're excited to collaborate with them again in the future."NAofA Director of Operations and Programs, Adrian Lawrence, added: "At the heart of what we do is the belief that sports—and the joy of being active—are accessible to everyone. This program reminded us that ability looks different for each person, but fun, laughter, and teamwork are universal. We are deeply grateful to the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department’s Therapeutic Recreation Services team for trusting us with this opportunity and showing us, through their participants, the true power of inclusion."This program reflects NAofA’s mission to build healthy bodies and happy hearts by providing youth sports programs that emphasize fun, teamwork, and confidence.About the National Academy of AthleticsThe National Academy of Athletics is on a mission to bring sports to children throughout the nation. We provide recreational youth sports programs designed to promote positive mental and physical development, while building confidence and inspiring kids to play hard and have fun. NAofA partners with schools and municipalities to deliver programs that are accessible, inclusive, and led by trained, NAofA Certified coaches.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.