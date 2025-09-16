Dr. Leita Harris of Nurturing You Women’s Health & Wellness Unveils Enhanced Programs for Hormone Health and Longevity

At Nurturing You, we take a personalized approach, empowering women with the tools, knowledge, and care to take control of their health.” — Leita Harris, MD

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Leita Harris, founder of Nurturing You Women’s Health & Wellness, is proud to announce the enhancement of her programs dedicated to hormone health and longevity for women. With over three decades of experience in women’s health, Dr. Harris is committed to providing integrative, holistic treatments that help women regain their vitality, balance, and well-being through Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).Bioidentical Hormone Therapy has become a cornerstone of Dr. Harris’s approach, offering women a natural, effective solution to hormone imbalances. BHRT is derived from plant-based sources and chemically identical to the hormones naturally produced in the human body, ensuring a safe and effective method to restore hormonal balance.The hormone therapy services we offer are designed not just to alleviate symptoms but to restore overall health,” said Dr. Harris. “Whether it’s alleviating menopause symptoms or improving energy levels, we focus on finding the root cause of the issue and treat it from a holistic standpoint, giving women back their quality of life and addressing prevention of long-term health concerns such as bone loss, loss of musculoskeletal function, cognitive function loss and heart disease which is the number 1 killer of women over 50”Nurturing You Women’s Health & Wellness provides personalized hormone replacement solutions using pellet implants, which offer consistent hormone release for 3-6 months. This delivery method ensures that women receive a steady supply of the essential hormones of estradiol and testosterone, addressing various conditions like fatigue, weight gain, anxiety, sleep issues, and decreased sex drive.The practice also offers non-pellet options, such as compounded creams and troches, as well as FDA-approved formulations (estradiol patches and vaginal cream, estradiol gel, micronized oral progesterone, and others) to suit individual preferences and needs.The Benefits of MHT Include:-Improved Energy Levels-Enhanced Mood and Mental Clarity-Increased Libido and Sexual Health-Better Sleep Patterns-Alleviation of Menopause Symptoms-Less vaginal and urinary symptoms related to hormone loss (GSM)For women experiencing symptoms such as brain fog, vaginal dryness, hair loss, anxiety, and fatigue, Dr. Harris and her team at Nurturing You are here to help. BHRT can provide relief, allowing women to live their lives with renewed vigor and confidence.In addition to BHRT, Dr. Harris recommends targeted supplements and lifestyle changes that support women during this transition. By focusing on a balanced diet, exercise, stress management, and supplementation, Dr. Harris helps patients optimize their hormonal health and overall wellness throughout the perimenopausal and menopausal stages.Dr. Harris’s dedication to integrative care extends beyond hormone therapy. Her approach also includes counseling, education, and a deep commitment to listening to each patient’s unique health concerns.“Too often, women are dismissed or given one-size-fits-all solutions that don't address the full scope of their health concerns,” Dr. Harris explained. “At Nurturing You, we take a personalized approach, empowering women with the tools, knowledge, and care to take control of their health.”About Dr. Leita HarrisDr. Leita Harris has been providing expert care to women since 1990. After more than 25 years of practicing in multi-specialty groups, Dr. Harris founded Nurturing You Women’s Health & Wellness in 2015. With a focus on holistic, patient-centered care, she has made it her mission to help women feel heard, supported, and empowered through their health journeys.Dr. Harris’s experience and expertise in bioidentical hormone therapy have made her a trusted leader in hormone health. Her goal is to ensure that every woman she treats leaves her office with renewed hope and confidence in their health and vitality.

