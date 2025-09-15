Add your voice: Help shape the Lawrence Bike Plan Update

Help guide the future of bicycling in Lawrence. The Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is updating the Lawrence Bike Plan, building on progress from the past five years. This update will refine current infrastructure strategies and set direction for future improvements. Your input is key to making Lawrence even more bicycle-friendly.

Take a look at the current bicycle infrastructure plans and share your perspective. What barriers remain, and what opportunities should be prioritized to support biking in our community? Contribute your ideas by attending our second open house or completing the survey.

Visit our second Open House:

Lawrence Public Library Auditorium, 707 Vermont St., September 30, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Find us tabling:

Lawrence Farmers Market , 824 New Hampshire St., September 27, 7:30 – 11:30 a.m.

, 824 New Hampshire St., September 27, 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. River Trail Riot , 865 Oak St., October 4, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

, 865 Oak St., October 4, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Octoginta , 402 N 2nd St., October 11, 1 – 5 p.m.

, 402 N 2nd St., October 11, 1 – 5 p.m. Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St., October 15, 2 – 4 p.m.

Additional opportunities to talk to staff and take the survey will be posted online as they are scheduled.

Participate in the Survey:

Visit Lawrence Bike Plan Update for more information.

* If your group or club is interested in participating but can’t make it to one of our events, contact MPO planners to schedule a short presentation about the planning process and we’ll bring surveys.

Media Contact: Stephen Mason, Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization, smason@lawrenceks.gov

