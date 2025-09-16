International speaker, investor and real estate powerhouse, Elena Cardone, will be a keynote speaker on the Celebrity Main Stage at the Arizona Ultimate Women’s Expo, on September 27th at 1:30pm. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard is a valuable tool used by millions to achieve a higher level of mental wellness and success.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elena Cardone, co-founder of Cardone Ventures, will deliver a keynote at the Arizona Ultimate Women’s Expo on Saturday, September 27, at 1:30p.m. As the co-founder of a Scottsdale-based company and managing more than $5 billion in assets, Elena will take to the Celebrity Main Stage to share the mindset strategies and success blueprints that helped her build her own empire, and will also be empowering women to break barriers and achieve their own milestones.While Arizona’s entrepreneurial spirit is on the rise, there are still significant challenges that remain. More than one in four small businesses in Arizona fail within their first year, placing the state among the top 10 nationally for early business closures (1). Meanwhile, women-owned businesses earn roughly 82 cents for every dollar generated by men, evidencing a persistent revenue gap (2). Against this backdrop, Elena’s keynote will offer actionable insights for women determined to succeed.Through Cardone Ventures in Scottsdale, Elena and her team have helped thousands of business owners nationwide scale their companies, multiply revenues, and create wealth—all while employing nearly 300 people locally and contributing to Scottsdale’s thriving business community. Having faced her own share of setbacks and challenges, Elena knows what it takes to overcome obstacles and rise above limitations.Determined to help others achieve the same transformation, Elena has made it her mission to teach entrepreneurs how to master the mindset required for lasting wealth and influence. She credits techniques from the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard for helping her gain the strength and purpose that shaped her path to success.Elena states, “Dianetics gave me the tools to strip off the negative, remove the barriers holding me back and unlock my full potential to become the wife, mother, friend and businesswoman I always wanted to be.”At the Arizona Ultimate Women’s Expo, Elena will give attendees an exclusive inside look at the systems, strategies and mindset shifts that have fueled her achievements. Her keynote promises to challenge attendees to rethink the limitations holding them back and equip them with practical tools to scale their income, grow their businesses and expand their impact.The Arizona Ultimate Women’s Expo takes place on Saturday, September 27, at the Phoenix Convention Center, with Elena Cardone’s keynote scheduled for 1:30p.m.Elena Cardone is a businesswoman, mother, wife and keynote speaker who co-created a $5 billion real estate empire alongside her husband, Grant Cardone. Drawing on her experience building businesses and empowering others, she has become a global voice for female leadership, entrepreneurship and resilience. Through her speaking and mentoring, Elena inspires thousands of women to break barriers, claim their influence and redefine what it means to succeed in business and life.Bridge Publications, Inc., based in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard, including the best-selling book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health. For the Ultimate Women’s Expo, Bridge Publications is the media contact for Elena Cardone regarding speaking engagements and press inquiries. For more information, visit www.bridgepub.com and www.dianetics.org References1) “Arizona Ranks No. 10 Among Places with Highest Rate of Small Biz Failures Within First Year.” Gila Valley Central, 1 May 2024, gilavalleycentral.net/arizona-ranks-no-10-among-places-with-highest-rate-of-small-biz-failures-within-first-year/.2) Kochhar, Rakesh. “The Enduring Grip of the Gender Pay Gap.” Pew Research Center, 1 Mar. 2023, www.pewresearch.org/social-trends/2023/03/01/the-enduring-grip-of-the-gender-pay-gap/

