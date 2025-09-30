Kheadrick Hunt, Founder of Grace & Glory, Selected to Seat on the Texas Financial Educators Council Advisory Board
Kheadrick Hunt’s blend of discipline, vision, and community focus makes him a powerful addition to the TFEC Advisory Board.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kheadrick Hunt, founder of the financial strategist brand Grace & Glory, has been named a member of the Texas Financial Educators Council (TFEC) Advisory Board, the organization announced.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Hunt brings a rich blend of experience to the advisory board table with a background in wealth-building strategy, retirement/insurance planning, and financial wellness education. He received an Associate’s Degree in Computer Networking and Telecommunications from ITT Technical Institute in 2015 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2012-2020, earning the rank of Corporal. His career has spanned various financial services roles including life insurance, legacy-building strategy, retirement planning, and financial consultation – including roles with AT&T, Asurion, and World Financial Group (WFG).
"Kheadrick Hunt represents the next generation of leaders driving the financial wellness movement forward," said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. "His service in the U.S. Marine Corps, combined with his entrepreneurial vision through Grace & Glory, demonstrates both discipline and innovation. Kheadrick’s ability to translate wealth-building strategies into practical, community-centered education aligns perfectly with the mission of the Texas Financial Educators Council. We are proud to welcome him to the Advisory Board and look forward to the impact his leadership will make across the state."
In 2025 Hunt launched his own brand, Grace & Glory, with a mission to take a community-centered approach to advocating for the financial wellness movement. Through content development, workshops, and digital outreach, Kheadrick brings his own lived experience to bear in giving people the knowledge and tools necessary to move toward greater financial independence. He combines a unique mix of teaching, storytelling, and practical guidance to help everyday people comprehend the money management strategies employed by the wealthy and apply them in their own lives.
“At Grace & Glory, we’re proud to stand alongside the Texas Financial Educators Council in this mission to close the wealth gap through education and empowerment,” Hunt commented when asked about his goals for serving on the advisory board. “Our role focuses on equipping individuals and families with tools they can actually use – not just financial theory, but real-life strategies that protect, build, and sustain wealth. As I often say, ‘Visionaries aren’t just dreamers – they’re builders with blueprints.’ That’s the energy we bring to this movement: a commitment to turning financial hope into financial action across every community we serve.”
The (TFEC) Texas Financial Educators Council identifies Kheadrick Hunt’s dedication to designing real financial strategies for real people – with particular focus on the underserved who have never been taught about money – as the primary reason for his selection to the board. The organization is anticipating a productive long-term collaboration with Kheadrick in the coming years.
The Texas Financial Educators Council is a state-level branch of the National Financial Educators Council, an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation with a social impact agenda. The NFEC empowers a global team of financial literacy advocates and champions with top-quality resources and training to spread the financial wellness message in communities worldwide.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.