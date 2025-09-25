Tina Browning, CEO of T.E.A. Financial, Named to the Georgia Financial Educators Council Advisory Board
Tina Browning’s commitment to education and community impact makes her an outstanding addition to the GFEC Advisory Board”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Financial Educators Council (GFEC), the state-level chapter of the National Financial Educators Council, has announced the naming of Tina Browning to its distinguished Advisory Board.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Tina Browning, Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) and Regional Bank Officer for Queensborough National Bank & Trust, has close to 30 years of experience in financial services and banking. Since she and her family relocated to Savannah from Kentucky in 1992, Tina has built a prominent career in finance and banking. Her roles at Queensborough National Bank & Trust have included Assistant Vice President; Retail Operations Branch Manager; and Vice President, Banking Center Manager. She has received multiple awards for sales and service and has been recognized for her public speaking, mentorship, and charitable efforts.
Browning also is Owner and CEO of T.E.A. Financial, a full-service financial consulting firm dedicated to helping individuals and businesses access the knowledge and tools necessary for financial success. She serves on multiple Boards of Directors, including the Effingham Health Systems, American Hospital Association, S.I.D.C. Inc. Savannah Interagency Diversity Committee, and GROW Initiative GA Inc.
Tina has a strong history of community service and involvement, through which she discovered her talent for organizing events. She enjoys bringing people together in partnership to achieve their goals. For example, as Treasurer of the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council, she helps organize large-scale events such as the Savannah Traffick Jam and the Effingham County Diversity and Inclusion Conference. She also works with youth groups and nonprofit organizations to stage financial literacy education events in Coastal Georgia communities.
"Tina Browning brings both deep professional expertise and a heart for service to the Georgia Financial Educators Council Advisory Board," said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. "Her three decades of experience in banking and financial consulting, combined with her dedication to community service and financial literacy education, exemplify the type of leadership we need to advance sustainable financial wellness initiatives across Georgia. We are proud to welcome her to this distinguished council." - Vince Shorb, NFEC CEO
On the personal side, Tina Browning enjoys serving her community as a Balloon Artist, teaching kindness and the “Beatitudes” through the art of Ballooning as Ms. T & Stinger the Bee of “Bumble Bee Ballooning.” This artistry is aimed at encouraging Georgia youth and seniors in assisted living situations. Tina also loves global mission work and folklore storytelling. She and her husband and son currently reside in Effingham County.
“I enjoy helping people with their future goals and financial decisions,” Tina remarks in regard to being selected to the GFEC Board. “My journey is driven by a profound desire to make a meaningful impact.”
The (GFEC) Georgia Financial Educators Council is pleased to welcome Tina Browning to a seat on their Advisory Board, and anticipates a mutually beneficial collaboration with her in the months and years ahead.
