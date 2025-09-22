Georgia Financial Educators Council Announces Selection of Joshua Bunkley as Member of its Esteemed Advisory Board
Joshua brings both personal experience and professional expertise that make him a powerful advocate for financial wellness in Georgia communities.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joshua Bunkley, founder and owner of Bunkley Financial, has been chosen to serve on the distinguished Georgia Financial Educators Council (GFEC) Advisory Board, according to a statement released by the organization today.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Bunkley holds an Associate’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Pike’s Peak State College in Colorado Springs, CO and a Financial Coach Master Training Certificate. He currently resides in Athens, GA where he advocates for greater financial education in Georgia communities. In 2018 Joshua founded his current business endeavor, Bunkley Financial, with a goal to help others gain valuable knowledge and skills to avoid common financial pitfalls and make informed decisions toward more secure futures.
His own personal struggle to overcome debt lies behind his passion for promoting the financial wellness cause, Bunkley explains. He understands that education is essential not only for his coaching clients, but for anyone who wants to achieve financial independence and freedom. Toward that end, he leverages multiple platforms to spread awareness and ensure that individuals and families across Georgia and around the country have access to the resources they need for success.
“Joshua Bunkley’s journey and dedication embody the very spirit of our mission. His personal experience overcoming financial challenges gives him a unique ability to connect with others who face similar struggles, while his professional expertise ensures they receive credible, practical guidance. At the NFEC, we believe educators like Joshua are vital to creating real, lasting change in communities, and his leadership on the Georgia Financial Educators Council Advisory Board will help advance financial wellness across the state.” - Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
With particular focus on young leaders and couples just starting out on their journey, Joshua Bunkley strives to equip individuals with education and tools that empower them to take charge of their financial futures. His long-term objective for serving on the GFEC Advisory Board is to advocate for greater financial wellness at the community level across the Peach State.
“It is truly an honor to serve my community in this capacity,” Bunkley commented about his selection to the board. “I look forward to continuing to help others create a path to financial wellness that lasts for generations.”
The (GFEC) Georgia Financial Educators Council is one state-level chapter of the National Financial Educators Council, an Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation with a mission to promote global economic empowerment through financial education. Advisory Board members are chosen based on their professional accomplishments and commitment to supporting the expansion of sustainable financial wellness initiatives. The GFEC anticipates a productive and successful collaboration with Joshua Bunkley in the months and years ahead.
