Georgia Financial Educators Council Announces Selection of Joshua Bunkley as Member of its Esteemed Advisory Board

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joshua Bunkley, founder and owner of Bunkley Financial, has been chosen to serve on the distinguished Georgia Financial Educators Council (GFEC) Advisory Board, according to a statement released by the organization today.

Bunkley holds an Associate’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Pike’s Peak State College in Colorado Springs, CO and a Financial Coach Master Training Certificate. He currently resides in Athens, GA where he advocates for greater financial education in Georgia communities. In 2018 Joshua founded his current business endeavor, Bunkley Financial, with a goal to help others gain valuable knowledge and skills to avoid common financial pitfalls and make informed decisions toward more secure futures.

His own personal struggle to overcome debt lies behind his passion for promoting the financial wellness cause, Bunkley explains. He understands that education is essential not only for his coaching clients, but for anyone who wants to achieve financial independence and freedom. Toward that end, he leverages multiple platforms to spread awareness and ensure that individuals and families across Georgia and around the country have access to the resources they need for success.

“Joshua Bunkley’s journey and dedication embody the very spirit of our mission. His personal experience overcoming financial challenges gives him a unique ability to connect with others who face similar struggles, while his professional expertise ensures they receive credible, practical guidance. At the NFEC, we believe educators like Joshua are vital to creating real, lasting change in communities, and his leadership on the Georgia Financial Educators Council Advisory Board will help advance financial wellness across the state.” - Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council

With particular focus on young leaders and couples just starting out on their journey, Joshua Bunkley strives to equip individuals with education and tools that empower them to take charge of their financial futures. His long-term objective for serving on the GFEC Advisory Board is to advocate for greater financial wellness at the community level across the Peach State.

“It is truly an honor to serve my community in this capacity,” Bunkley commented about his selection to the board. “I look forward to continuing to help others create a path to financial wellness that lasts for generations.”

The (GFEC) Georgia Financial Educators Council is one state-level chapter of the National Financial Educators Council, an Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation with a mission to promote global economic empowerment through financial education. Advisory Board members are chosen based on their professional accomplishments and commitment to supporting the expansion of sustainable financial wellness initiatives. The GFEC anticipates a productive and successful collaboration with Joshua Bunkley in the months and years ahead.

The National Financial Educators Council is a leading provider of independent financial wellness resources that empowers a global team of financial wellness champions with the resources and training they need to effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. The National Financial Educators Council’s mission is rooted in providing people with the knowledge and guidance they need to foster greater financial well-being. To accomplish that mission, we mobilize a diverse global force of financial wellness champions and empower them with resources and training so they can effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. Social Vision: The Financial Educators Council is creating a world where people are informed to make qualified financial decisions and confidently take effective financial action that best helps them meet their basic human needs while moving toward fulfilling their personal, family, and global community goals.

