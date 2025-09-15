JUARA Introduces Self-Healing Retreats in Bali, Indonesia: A Journey of Self-Discovery

The self-healing experience includes workshops, healing tools, and a JUARA body treatment at the 8 Elements Spa. JUARA’s healing retreat will take place at HOMM Saranam Baturiti, a nature-inspired hotel in the Bali highlands.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUARA, a skincare company inspired by Indonesian traditions, has announced the launch of intimate self-healing retreats in the serene highlands of Bedugul in Bali, Indonesia. Hosted at HOMM Saranam Baturiti, these retreats offer a rare opportunity for individuals or small groups to experience a personalized healing experience through sacred Balinese rituals, mindful practices, energy alignment, and guided reflection.

Surrounded by misty mountain air and terraced rice paddies, each retreat is designed as a private journey of self-discovery and inner healing. The retreat begins with a one-on-one healing assessment with a senior Balinese practitioner to understand individual needs, support emotional resilience, and gain self-understanding.

The experience then unfolds in three phases: grounding, release and rejuvenation, and integration and closure. This intentional arc allows participants to arrive fully in the present, release emotional and energetic blockages, and then depart with tools that can be used in daily life.

Highlights of the retreat include immersive sessions with Balinese healers, JUARA’s signature body treatments, and traditional ceremonies designed to reconnect participants with themselves and their surroundings. Additional highlights include a Balinese Soul Purification Ceremony at a sacred mountain temple, immersive nature walks, guided meditation, sound healing, crystal energy work, and plant medicine.

In addition to the program’s ceremonies and workshops, participants will enjoy meals and snacks prepared during their stay. Accommodation is provided at HOMM Saranam Baturiti, a nature-inspired luxury resort, featuring three nights in a standard room, with the option to upgrade to a villa or suite. The retreat environment is intentionally chosen to offer space for stillness, reflection, and connection with the natural world, away from the busy coastal areas of Bali.

JUARA’s new retreat packages reflect their longstanding commitment to honoring Indonesian healing traditions while inviting mental restoration and inner peace. In keeping with JUARA’s holistic philosophy, the retreats complement the brand’s unique and innovative skincare offerings, such as JUARA’s Turmeric Serum with vitamin C and antioxidants, as well as their Adaptive Recovery Skin Creme for menopausal skin. By combining ancient practices with contemporary guidance, the program aims to create a safe and supportive environment for guests to pause, reflect, and rejuvenate.

Dates for participation are flexible, with scheduling arranged individually after purchase. Each retreat is personalized to ensure that the journey meets the participant’s needs from the moment they arrive and adapts to their current life stage.

With this new offering, JUARA extends its philosophy of wellness beyond skincare, creating a holistic space where healing, reflection, and connection with self and nature converge in the heart of Bali’s pristine highlands.



