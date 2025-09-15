DigiFlight and Camelot Secure’s Loilette Loderick Named TechWomen100 Global Award Finalist; Public Voting Is Open

Loilette Loderick, Network Forensics Analyst, named a finalist for the TechWomen100’s Global Award for Achievement

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigiFlight and its subsidiary, Camelot Secure , a revolutionary cybersecurity company, today announced that Loilette Loderick, Network Forensics Analyst, has been named a finalist for the prestigious TechWomen100’s Global Award for Achievement. This recognition celebrates her outstanding contributions to cybersecurity, including driving the successful remediation of thousands of vulnerabilities and her profound impact as a mentor and leader.The public can help Loilette secure the top honor for this significant recognition by casting their vote at https://bit.ly/3JTAhcf , and every click helps amplify the recognition of her dedication and pioneering work.The TechWomen100 Awards distinguish themselves by focusing on emerging talent below Senior Management level, and the Global Award for Achievement specifically honors women outside the UK who demonstrate exceptional technical competence, a profound passion for technology, and an unwavering commitment to "paying it forward." These awards are critical in identifying the driving force behind the tech female talent pipeline and the next generation of leaders.Loilette brings more than 20 years of cybersecurity experience across federal and private sectors, including distinguished service with the U.S. Coast Guard and FEMA. At Camelot Secure, she leads vulnerability management, penetration testing, and threat hunting for critical infrastructure and aerospace clients, overseeing a team of 20 IT professionals.Beyond her technical prowess, Loilette actively mentors colleagues, particularly women and underrepresented groups in cybersecurity, offering guidance, training, and career advice. Her commitment to fostering diversity is reflected in her ongoing efforts to inspire and encourage girls to pursue careers in technology, volunteering with organizations like the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT) and the Black Cybersecurity Association (BCA). At Camelot Secure and its parent company, DigiFlight, she has built a collaborative and supportive work environment, directly contributing to high morale and a strong sense of purpose within her team.“Loilette exemplifies our mission of proactive defense and leadership in cybersecurity,” said Stan Oliver, CEO, DigiFlight and Camelot Secure. “Her unparalleled technical expertise, dedicated mentorship, and powerful advocacy for diversity make her an exemplary role model in our field. She has been a consistent force for positive change within our organization, and we wholeheartedly encourage everyone to show their support by casting a vote to help her secure this prestigious award.”About the TechWomen100 AwardsNow in their ninth year, the TechWomen100 Awards celebrate women in technology below senior management level, shining a spotlight on the next generation of female leaders and innovators. In an industry where female representation remains a challenge at all levels, it’s imperative to provide a platform that amplifies the voices and achievements of emerging female technologists. By 2028, the program aims to highlight 1,000 future female leaders and innovators making an impact across the industry.About Camelot SecureCamelot Secure is a leading cybersecurity company taking a revolutionary approach to digital defense. Unlike traditional reactive models, Camelot Secure operates from a threat perspective—proactively identifying and mitigating risks before they escalate. The firm brings together experts from the military, intelligence community, and private sector to offer cutting-edge solutions like persistent APT hunt tools and attack surface monitoring. Learn more at camelotsecure.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.