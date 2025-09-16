Ruby Tuesday Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with Irresistible Burger Deals

Ruby Tuesday The Triple Smashed Burger features three layers of juicy beef patties with American, Swiss, and cheddar cheeses, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo.

Signature Smashed Burgers, Fries or Tots, and Unlimited Garden Bar Access – All Starting at $8.99

We’re always looking for ways to deliver real value to our guests, and National Cheeseburger Day is a great opportunity to do just that.” — Edithann Ramey, Chief Marketing Officer at Ruby Tuesday.

MARYVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruby Tuesday, a leading casual American bar and grill chain, is fired up to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on Thursday, September 18th, offering guests a mouthwatering lineup of smashed burgers at unbeatable prices. Whether you're craving something simple or piling on the toppings, there’s something for every burger lover out there.

“Burgers are a classic, and National Cheeseburger Day gives us the perfect excuse to go all in,” says Edithann Ramey, Chief Marketing Officer at Ruby Tuesday. “Whether you’re a fan of the simple single or stacking it high with bacon and guac, we’ve got a burger that brings the flavor and fun without breaking the bank. We can’t wait to celebrate with all of our guests.”

Cheeseburgers remain one of America’s most iconic comfort foods. They’re satisfying, nostalgic, and reliably delicious. Ruby Tuesday’s smashed burgers strike that perfect balance of bold flavor and familiar indulgence, making them a go-to favorite any day of the week and especially on a day made just for celebrating them.

Cheeseburger deals available all day Thursday, 9/18 to celebrate:

*$8.99 Single American Smashed Burger — A single juicy beef patty topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, and onion — or make it a double for just $10.99.

*$11.99 Mushroom Swiss Smashed Burger — Two beef patties topped with melted Swiss cheese, roasted baby 'bella mushrooms, Caesar dressing, shredded lettuce, and onion.

*$11.99 Loaded Guac Smashed Burger — Two smashed patties stacked with cheddar cheese, guacamole, bacon pieces, crispy jalapeños, and shredded lettuce.

*$11.99 Triple Smashed Burger — Three layers of juicy beef patties with American, Swiss, and cheddar cheeses, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo.

Each burger is served with fries or tots and includes unlimited access to Ruby Tuesday’s Garden Bar, featuring fresh greens, crisp vegetables, premium cheeses, toppings, house-made croutons, and signature dressings.

“We’re always looking for ways to deliver real value to our guests, and National Cheeseburger Day is a great opportunity to do just that,” adds Ramey. “With premium ingredients, generous portions, and access to our signature Garden Bar included, these burger deals are a great reason to stop in and celebrate.”

These deals and more are available at all Ruby Tuesday locations for dine-in and to-go orders. To join the celebration and learn more, visit www.rubytuesday.com.

# # #

About Ruby Tuesday

Founded in 1972, Ruby Tuesday is a leading casual American bar-and-grill chain known for its broad menu and warm, welcoming atmosphere. With a focus on fresh ingredients, quality, and value, Ruby Tuesday offers a wide variety of guest favorites—from handcrafted burgers and slow-cooked ribs to seafood, pasta, and its signature Garden Bar. With locations across the U.S., Ruby Tuesday continues to deliver classic American comfort food with gracious hospitality at the center of every experience. For more information, visit rubytuesday.com. Follow Ruby Tuesday on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.