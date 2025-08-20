900 Acres of Master-Planned Community 'Goodland' Annexed into the City of Grand Prairie

Goodland is a new Texas town in the making. Downtown Goodland conceptual rendering Goodland Hub conceptual rendering

New Infrastructure and Community Amenities Set the Stage for Regional Connectivity and Growth

We value our public-private partnership with the City of Grand Prairie and our shared vision for Goodland.” — Rylan Yowell, Managing Director at Provident

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provident, a Dallas-based privately held real estate and investment firm, announced today the successful annexation of about 900 acres, a sizeable portion of its total 5,000-acre master-planned community known as Goodland, into the City of Grand Prairie. The move marks a major milestone in the development of this transformative project.

The annexation paves the way for full city services—including police, fire protection, water, and sewer—to be extended to this newly incorporated portion of Goodland. The annexed area will serve as a cornerstone of the community's upcoming phases, offering mixed-use residential development and several hundred acres reserved for a community hub and future town center.

“We value our public-private partnership with the City of Grand Prairie and our shared vision for Goodland,” says Rylan Yowell, Managing Director at Provident. “Together, we’re making important progress toward advancements that benefit both the community and its people.”

A Vibrant Residential and Civic Hub

Portions of this annexation are planned to include:

● Montessori school

● Church

● Wedding and event venue

● Coffee shop

● Diverse mix of attainable and higher-density homes

● Dedicated active adult neighborhood(s)

● Regional Parks & Hike/Bike Trails

“These elements aim to foster a walkable, amenity-rich community that supports a variety of lifestyles and price points further expanding the offerings within Goodland,” adds Yowell.

A dedicated area central to the long-term vision in Goodland will be developed into a future town center, envisioned as a connected core with civic and recreational uses planned in collaboration with the City of Grand Prairie.

Infrastructure Driving Growth

The driving force behind the annexation and development momentum is the upcoming completion of Goodland Parkway, a major thoroughfare scheduled to open by the end of the year. The Parkway will provide critical access into the heart of Goodland and connect to future commercial, retail, and civic services.

Designed as a key regional connector, Goodland Parkway links Highway 360 and Highway 287, with future extensions planned to reach Highway 67 at the southern boundary of Provident’s massive land holdings and Grand Prairie’s city limits. The project is the result of a strategic collaboration between Provident and the City, both of which have made significant capital contributions to the roadway’s development.

“This is an important step toward a strong, balanced future for Grand Prairie. We are not just growing, we are growing in a way that strengthens the community we all call home,” says Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen.

View the Goodland Vision Video at www.goodlandtx.com/vision-video/.

###

About Provident

Provident is a privately held real estate and investment firm that has thrived through three decades and multiple market cycles with foresight, depth of experience, and a unique ability to adapt to shifting demands, market trends and challenging economic cycles. Provident seeks to provide exceptional risk-adjusted returns to its investor partners through superior development of opportunistic and value-added strategies. Since its formation in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in more than $6 billion worth of real estate projects across the country. For more information, please visit www.providentrealty.net.

About the City of Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie, Texas, is a dynamic community located in the heart of the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex with more than 200,000 residents. Consistently ranked among the safest cities in the region, Grand Prairie offers a high quality of life with award-winning parks, top-tier entertainment, and diverse recreational opportunities. The city is home to EpicCentral, a premier destination for dining, entertainment, and family fun, along with major attractions such as Lone Star Park, IKEA, Bass Pro Shops, and the historic Uptown Theater. Known for its central location, business-friendly environment, and vibrant cultural scene, Grand Prairie continues to grow as a welcoming place to live, work, and visit. Visit www.gptx.org for more information.

Goodland Vision Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.