Two Step Farm Becomes the First Community in Texas with Built-In Generator and Battery Backup Readiness

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxland Group, a Texas-based residential development company, has announced a new partnership with Generac, a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, to make every home at Two Step Farm either generator or battery backup-ready from day one. This innovative collaboration ensures that homeowners are equipped for future power outages with ease, convenience and significant cost savings. In an area prime for weather-driven power outages, this is one step forward in making Two Step Farm one of the most resilient communities in Texas for future homebuyers.

As part of the community’s development, every home at Two Step Farm will include the following, all coordinated directly by Two Step Farm homebuilders with no outside vendors or appointments needed:

• An upsized gas meter to support backup power systems

• An automatic transfer switch (ATS) installed during construction

• Pre-wired connection points for a future generator or battery

“This future-ready infrastructure can cut installation costs by as much as $7,000 and reduce installation time from several weeks to just a few days,” says Tom Woliver, co-president of Oxland Group. “Homeowners can even roll the cost of a generator or battery into their mortgage, making it easier than ever to invest in whole-home backup power.”

Seamless Power. Smarter Homes.

Homebuyers will have the option to add a Generac Generator or PWRcell Solar + Battery Storage System during the purchase process. With the home prepped and the gas meter in place, the final installation can take place after the home closes. The system is designed to kick on automatically within seconds of a power outage—providing uninterrupted whole-home power until the grid is restored.

Additional benefits include:

• No external fuel sources or manual start-ups, no need for gas cans or pull cords

• No delays or extra appointments—your builder coordinates with Centric Gas and HomePro on the installation

• Flexible sizing and pricing options based on home specifications

“At Two Step Farm, peace of mind comes built in. With infrastructure in place from the start, homeowners can enjoy the comfort of knowing their home is ready—whether they install a generator now or later,” adds Woliver. “This is the future of homebuilding—and it starts today at Two Step Farm.”

Peace of mind starts at home—but it doesn’t stop there.

Two Step Farm will offer homeowners innovation beyond the front door, extending smart, seamless living to the entire community. Lasso, powered by Centric Fiber and HomePro, is Two Step Farm’s community technology program designed to provide access to advanced smart home features, dedicated tech support and the fastest commercially available internet. Lasso is included in the monthly dues and is installed and ready the day a homeowner moves in.

• 1 Gig fiber internet with community-wide connection with the option to upgrade to up to 10 Gigs

• Smart home control panel that integrates with other smart devices

• Future-proof wiring for TVs, internet and more

• Complimentary professional setup and walkthrough

Model homes are opening now through the end of October.

Homebuilder partners include Autograph Homes, Coventry Homes, David Weekley Homes, Drees Custom Homes, DSLD Homes, Highland Homes, Partners in Building, Perry Homes and Pulte Homes. Two Step Farm, located north of FM 1488 between Interstate 45 and Texas Highway 249, is a new 2,020-acre community under development in Montgomery County near Houston. For more information, visit TwoStepFarm.com.

About Oxland Group

Oxland Group is a full-service capital investment and real estate development company with principal-level expertise in land acquisition, entitlements, development, land transaction and value creation. RCLCO’s 2023, 2024 and 2025 nationwide list of 50 top-selling communities included Oxland Group’s Painted Tree community in McKinney, Texas. The company is funded by JEN Partners, LLC, a New York-based private equity firm whose primary investment platform is residential real estate. Learn more at oxlandgroup.com.

Two Step Farm

