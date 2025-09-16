Community-First Approach Earns Healdsburg Chevrolet 'Business of the Year' Honor

Local dealership recognized by Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce for its exceptional service and deep-rooted community involvement.

We are honored to be recognized among so many great local businesses and grateful for the trust our customers place in us every day.” — Ali Kar, COO/Dealer of Healdsburg Autos

HEALDSBURG, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healdsburg Autos , home to Chevrolet, Jeep, Ram, and Dodge, is proud to announce it has been awarded Best Business in Healdsburg 2025 by the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce. The award recognizes the company’s outstanding commitment to customer service, community involvement, and local economic growth.“This recognition belongs to our incredible team and the community we proudly serve,” said Ali Kar, COO/Dealer of Healdsburg Autos. “We are honored to be recognized among so many great local businesses and grateful for the trust our customers place in us every day.”The Business of the Year award honors a company for its business excellence and unwavering commitment to Healdsburg. This award reflects the dealership's long-standing philosophy of community-first engagement. The team at Healdsburg Chevrolet takes great pride in its hands-on support for local initiatives, including:➡️ Hosting community-building events like the North Bay Corvette Club meet-up, which showcased local businesses including Williamson Wines, Otoro Sushi, and Baci Café & Wine Bar.➡️ Fostering local talent by supporting the Healdsburg Young Professionals Network at community events.➡️ Championing female leadership and entrepreneurial growth by participating in Healdsburg’s Women in Business events.➡️ Investing in the next generation by offering immersive job-shadowing opportunities for Healdsburg High School students in the dealership’s service department.➡️ Showing local pride through dedicated sponsorship of the Healdsburg Prune Packers baseball team.Ali Kar added: “From day one, our goal was to build more than a car dealership; we wanted to create a community hub. Healdsburg is our home. This recognition is a promise to our neighbors that we will continue investing in the place that has given us so much. On behalf of the entire team, thank you to our community for this honor.”The dealership celebrated the win alongside fellow nominees like Rena Charles Gallery, expressing gratitude for all who contribute to making Healdsburg a vibrant place to live and work.About Healdsburg Auto GroupHealdsburg Auto Group is a collection of family-owned dealerships serving Sonoma County, including the award-winning Healdsburg Chevrolet. In 2023, the group proudly returned its historic Healdsburg Avenue location to family ownership, continuing a local legacy that began in 1966. Driven by a deep commitment to its neighbors, Healdsburg Auto Group dedicates proceeds from every vehicle sale to sponsoring local charities and youth sports organizations, turning every customer into a community partner.Media Contact:

