ShareWell Announces Free Access to Peer-Led Support Groups, Empowering Community for All

Social Platform Transforms Lives Through Shared Experiences, Surpassing One Million Connections

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShareWell , the first social platform built around peer support groups, announced today that all peer-led sessions on its platform will now be free to anyone, anywhere in the world. The milestone comes as ShareWell surpasses one million peer connections since launching in 2021—underscoring its impact as a growing global community that is changing lives through shared experiences.“Making peer support free is about more than access—it’s about creating a world where no one has to navigate life’s challenges alone,” said CeCe Cheng, Founder and CEO of ShareWell. “Our community has already made over one million connections, proving the power of real human support. Now we’re opening the door even wider, so everyone can find connection, celebration, and care—anytime, anywhere.”A Social Platform Built on Human ConnectionShareWell has grown into a vibrant, global network where people come together not only to talk about struggles like anxiety, grief, or burnout, but also to celebrate milestones, share wins, and build lasting connections. Members host thousands of peer-led sessions each month—ranging from personal growth support groups to life events, mental health, relationships, identity, celebrations and more—illustrating how the platform has become more than a place for help; it’s a hub for joy, belonging, and everyday connection.Proven Impact on Well-BeingThe model is backed by results. 90% of ShareWell participants report feeling better after just one session. Across the platform, users experience a 24 percent increase in well-being scores, while peer hosts see a 41 percent boost in their own mental health simply by supporting others. These outcomes demonstrate that connection and shared experience are not only meaningful, but also measurable in improving lives.Accessible Care in a Time of NeedWith more than 160 million Americans living in areas with a shortage of mental health professionals—and therapy often costing $100–$250 per session—affordable support remains out of reach for many. By removing financial barriers, ShareWell delivers an accessible, human alternative that meets people where they are. Coaching sessions with wellness experts remain available at a subscription rate of $59.99 per month.A Human-First Approach in the Age of AIWhile the digital mental health space has seen a rise in AI-only chatbot solutions, ShareWell is grounded in human connection. Research, including a 2023 MIT Media Lab study, shows that heavy reliance on chatbots for emotional support can increase loneliness, while peer support fosters empathy, community, and authentic care.For more information or to join a support group, visit www.sharewellnow.com About ShareWell:ShareWell is the first social platform transforming lives through group support. The site offers thousands of free community-led support groups to bring people together over shared lived experience. ShareWell has been proven to increase connection and well-being, offering the first online solution to the global loneliness epidemic.

