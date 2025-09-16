ENTOUCH Completes $50 million Funding Round ENTOUCH, the leader in energy management solutions and smart building technology,

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENTOUCH, a leader in energy management solutions for multisite operators, today announced the completion of a $50 million funding round led by Respida Capital.

The capital infusion follows another record-breaking year for ENTOUCH and will further accelerate the company's product development and go-to-market efforts. ENTOUCH has experienced rapid growth, driven by its unrivaled ability to drive energy savings, operational efficiencies, and sustainability initiatives for multisite operators across retail, hospitality, banking, entertainment, fitness, healthcare, and senior living.

"We're thrilled to be part of this exciting journey with ENTOUCH," said James Zubok, Founder and Managing Member of Respida Capital. “We are very impressed by what ENTOUCH has accomplished to date. We look forward to working together to accelerate the ENTOUCH growth trajectory by developing new product offerings and expanding the client value proposition.”

“This is a tremendously validating and exciting opportunity for ENTOUCH,” said Jon Bolen, CEO of ENTOUCH. “Our team has worked so hard to build the best, most customer-centric energy management company in the industry. Partnering with Respida Capital expands our horizons and will allow us to accelerate the impact of our solutions and deliver even more value to our customers. With Respida’s demonstrated expertise in the multisite space and a unified vision to digitize facilities management, I am confident we have dramatically improved our ability to drive measurable sustainability and operational excellence in the built environment.”

