ENTOUCH Named Business Intelligence Group’s Customer Service Organization of the Year

Defining the Future of the Customer Service Landscape

In a field where rapid response and empathy must go hand in hand, ENTOUCH has raised the bar.” — Jon Bolen, ENTOUCH CEO

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENTOUCH, the leader in energy management solutions and smart building technology, has been recognized as a groundbreaking force in customer service excellence. It has set new standards for responsiveness, efficiency, and community-driven values. With its commitment to "acting with explosive urgency,” ENTOUCH has redefined the customer service landscape in the demanding energy management sector.

“In today’s fast-paced, customer-centric world, delivering exceptional service is both a competitive advantage and a business imperative,” said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to recognize these companies and professionals who are redefining what great customer service looks like and setting the tone for the future of customer experience.”

A Culture of Urgency and Excellence

At ENTOUCH, speed and precision are non-negotiable. The team consistently handles support tickets within 30 minutes and answers phone calls within an impressive 40 seconds. These rapid response times are backed by a strong focus on customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, even during high-pressure events such as severe weather conditions.

Empathy-Driven Collaboration

What sets ENTOUCH apart is its commitment to empathetic service. Whether managing a spike in customer requests during storms or other unplanned events, ENTOUCH’s team has consistently demonstrated exceptional resilience, operational maturity, and care for their customers. By proactively addressing urgent client issues, ENTOUCH exemplifies a customer first approach without compromising quality.

Exceptional Leadership in Energy Management

ENTOUCH’s customer service team’s goals are clear—to leverage their core value of "explosive urgency" to provide exceptional service in an industry where timely solutions are paramount. Their strong community culture, long-tenured team members, and the ability to maintain consistency through transitions highlight their unique leadership in energy management.

Recognized Excellence with Measurable Results

ENTOUCH has not only transformed its operations for efficiency but also achieved industry-first standards. By illustrating their customer-focused approach with concrete metrics such as faster response times, outstanding team collaboration, and improvements in customer satisfaction, ENTOUCH continues to showcase its position as a top contender in the customer service space.

“In a field where rapid response and empathy must go hand in hand, ENTOUCH has raised the bar,” said Jon Bolen, ENTOUCH CEO, “Our commitment to acting with urgency and our ability to deliver exceptional support, even in challenging situations, exemplify what the future of customer service should look like."



