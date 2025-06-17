ENTOUCH energy management ENTOUCH Wins Inc Best Workplaces Award for the Second Year in a Row

Inc Recognizes Companies Setting New Standards for Workplace Excellence

Winning the Inc. Best Workplaces Award for the second year in a row validates our commitment to creating a supportive, engaging, and growth-focused environment for our team.” — Jon Bolen, ENTOUCH CEO

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENTOUCH is proud to announce its recognition as one of Inc's 2025 Best Workplaces for the second consecutive year. This prestigious award celebrates companies that have built exceptional workplace cultures and foster environments that enable employees to thrive.

This year, the award was based on a comprehensive employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. Key factors evaluated included management effectiveness, benefits, professional development opportunities, and overall workplace culture. ENTOUCH excelled in all these areas, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to team member satisfaction and growth.

"At ENTOUCH, we believe that our people are our greatest asset," said Jon Bolen, CEO of ENTOUCH. "Winning the Inc Best Workplaces Award for the second year in a row validates our commitment to creating a supportive, engaging, and growth-focused environment for our team. This recognition belongs to every individual at ENTOUCH who makes our success possible."

Since its founding in Dallas in 2008, ENTOUCH has been a trailblazer in the energy management industry, providing smart building technology that delivers energy efficiencies, operational savings, and supports sustainability initiatives. With multinational clients and a reputation for delivering unparalleled value, ENTOUCH has become a trusted partner for multisite businesses.

The Inc Best Workplaces Award is further affirmation of ENTOUCH's dedication to its team, a pillar that supports its continued success and innovation. "This year, being named an Inc Best Workplace is especially meaningful as companies tackle new challenges in shaping workplace culture," said Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director at Inc. "ENTOUCH has risen to the occasion, setting a high standard for fostering environments that prioritize employee welfare, growth, and engagement."

To view the full list of winners, please visit Inc.com.

