Special Election in Assembly District 115

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a special election to fill the vacancy in the 115th Assembly District created by the resignation of Billy Jones will be held on Tuesday, November 4, to coincide with the general election. Governor Hochul issued the proclamation on September 15 pursuant to the Public Officers Law.

“To ensure residents of the 115th District have representation in the State Assembly, there will be a special election on Tuesday, November 4, coinciding with the general election, to fill the seat vacated by Assemblyman Billy Jones,” Governor Hochul said. “Assemblyman Jones served the people of the 115th District with distinction, and we wish him well in his next chapter. I look forward to working with his successor.”