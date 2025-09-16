OwnersBox Announces Retail Expansion

OwnersBox will be the exclusive daily fantasy sports operator with Kroger Play.

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OwnersBox , a rapidly growing innovator in Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS), announced an expansion into U.S. retail.OwnersBox will be the exclusive daily fantasy sports operator with Kroger Play , offering customers the opportunity to enjoy DFS while also earning Fuel Points on their gameplay.Further amplifying the launch, OwnersBox is thrilled to announce that Super Bowl MVP quarterback Drew Brees joined the company as a brand ambassador. A beloved sports figure renowned for his leadership, integrity, and family-first values, Brees’ presence lends a powerful and trusted voice, educating and engaging this new community of fans about OwnersBox's unique and rewarding approach to daily fantasy sports."This collaboration with Kroger offers more people the opportunity to enjoy fantasy sports," said Brian Kipp, CEO of OwnersBox. "With the support of our ambassador, Drew Brees, we are incredibly excited to bring our accessible and enjoyable daily fantasy sports experience to Kroger customers. The ability to reward their passion for sports with tangible benefits underscores our commitment to making DFS more rewarding and exciting for everyone, while also paving the way for new product offerings."This collaboration will link OwnersBox's dynamic and user-friendly gameplay formats in applicable states, including Player Picks, Salary Cap, Lightning Lineups and Spin & Draft, directly into Kroger Play's extensive digital ecosystem.OwnersBox is actively developing new and unique game types specifically designed to captivate both seasoned fantasy sports veterans and introduce new users to the engaging world of daily fantasy sports. Expect significant and exciting developments on the horizon as OwnersBox continues to redefine the boundaries of fantasy sports entertainment and value.About OwnersBoxOwnersBox is a premier platform in the daily fantasy sports industry, providing a diverse range of contests across NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and PGA. The platform is renowned for its innovative game formats, including Player Picks, Salary Cap, Lightning Lineups and Spin & Draft, all designed to offer a unique and engaging experience for sports fans. OwnersBox's commitment to excellence and growing influence in the sports entertainment landscape is further underscored by its strategic partnerships, including its collaboration with NFL legend Drew Brees as a Brand Ambassador. The company is dedicated to delivering a best-in-class user experience, featuring an intuitive interface, cutting-edge technology, and a strong focus on customer satisfaction.

