OwnersBox Selects Interlynk to Strengthen PCI DSS Compliance and Product Security

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OwnersBox, a leading fantasy sports and gaming innovator, has chosen Interlynk to enhance its compliance with PCI DSS4 (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) and improve security through the total product lifecycle. By leveraging Interlynk’s industry-leading Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) automation platform, OwnersBox is taking proactive steps to ensure robust security, regulatory adherence, and continuous risk management for its payment processing infrastructure.With increasing regulatory scrutiny and evolving cybersecurity threats, OwnersBox required a solution that would provide comprehensive visibility into its software dependencies, identify potential vulnerabilities, and ensure compliance with the latest PCI DSS requirements. Interlynk’s automated SBOM platform delivers deep insights into software supply chain risks, streamlining the assessment and mitigation of security vulnerabilities before they impact critical payment operations."At OwnersBox, the security of our users’ financial transactions is a top priority," said Brian Kipp, CEO at OwnersBox. "After reviewing many options, we found the Interlynk platform to be the most innovative and best suited for strengthening our compliance posture while ensuring that our payment ecosystem remains secure, transparent, and resilient against emerging cyber threats."Interlynk’s platform enables OwnersBox to continuously monitor software dependencies, track security patches, and maintain an auditable compliance record. With the growing adoption of SBOMs as a standard cybersecurity and regulatory compliance practice, this collaboration reinforces OwnersBox’s commitment to delivering a safe and trusted gaming experience for its users."We are thrilled to support OwnersBox in meeting their PCI DSS obligations," said Surendra Pathak, CEO and Co-Founder of Interlynk. "OwnersBox’s trust in Interlynk highlights the increasing role of SBOMs in securing financial transactions and protecting consumer data."As regulatory landscapes continue to evolve, forward-thinking companies like OwnersBox are prioritizing proactive security measures. By implementing Interlynk’s cutting-edge SBOM management capabilities, OwnersBox sets a new standard for compliance excellence in fantasy sports and gaming.About OwnersBoxOwnersBox is a leading fantasy sports platform providing fans an engaging and dynamic experience. With innovative gameplay and a commitment to user security, OwnersBox redefines how Daily fantasy sports are played.OwnersBox has established itself as an emerging platform in the fantasy sports sector, delivering a dynamic and engaging experience for users. The company's innovative gameplay models, coupled with a robust commitment to user security, are redefining the daily fantasy sports landscapeAbout InterlynkInterlynk is a leading provider of SBOM automation solutions, helping organizations manage software supply chain security, vulnerability management, and regulatory compliance. Its platform is trusted by businesses across various industries to enhance transparency and mitigate cyber risks.ContactsMedia ContactsOwnersBoxBarry MacDonaldpr@ownersbox.com1-888-912-8780InterlynkNeel Mishrahello@interlynk.io

