NFL Legend Drew Brees Takes A Stake in Upstart Daily Fantasy Sports Operator OwnersBox

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OwnersBox , an emerging operator in Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS), is thrilled to announce an expanded partnership with legendary quarterback Drew Brees. Building on his existing role as an investor, Brees will step into a prominent role as a brand ambassador for OwnersBox, leveraging his star power and genuine enthusiasm for the platform to connect with sports fans across North America. He will be the face of OwnersBox, appearing in marketing campaigns, promotions, and social media initiatives, bringing his infectious energy and passion for sports to the forefront."I'm incredibly excited to be a bigger part of the OwnersBox team," said Brees. "It's a platform I truly believe in, and I can't wait to share my passion for OwnersBox with fans everywhere.” Brees's authentic connection with fans and his deep understanding of the sports world will be invaluable as OwnersBox continues to grow and innovate. He will be instrumental in introducing OwnersBox to a wider audience, showcasing the platform's exciting features and user-friendly interface across the five major sports: NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and PGA."We are extremely fortunate to have Drew involved. Drew representing OwnersBox directly aligns with our goals, vision and values." said Brian Kipp, CEO of OwnersBox. "His influence and credibility will be invaluable in amplifying our message and connecting with fans. We are confident that his contributions will be instrumental in driving our growth and solidifying our position as a leader in the DFS industry, a position further underscored by the strategic collaboration with Kroger & Kroger Play to significantly expand our reach with a vast new community of sports fans. Look out for exciting opportunities to earn fuel points all season long.”Every week this football season, Brees will be competing directly against fans on the OwnersBox website and app, with proceeds benefiting his charity, creating a unique opportunity for fans to engage while supporting a meaningful cause. This partnership marks a significant milestone for OwnersBox, underscoring its commitment to innovation and expansion within the daily fantasy sports industry. To learn more and discover why Drew Brees is all-in on OwnersBox, head to OwnersBox.com.About OwnersBoxOwnersBox is a premier platform in the daily fantasy sports industry, providing a diverse range of contests across NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and PGA. The platform is renowned for its innovative game formats, including Player Picks, Salary Cap & Lightning Lineups, all designed to offer a unique and engaging experience for sports fans. The company is dedicated to delivering a best-in-class user experience, featuring an intuitive interface, cutting-edge technology, and a strong focus on customer satisfaction.About Brees Dream Foundation Mission Statement - Improving the quality of life for cancer patients, and providing care, education and opportunities for children and families in need.

