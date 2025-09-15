Governor Kotek Signs Pro-Consumer Bills to Support Oregon Families

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek commemorated the signing of three bills that protect Oregon families struggling to make ends meet. The bills address issues around medical debt, online transactions, and car purchases. The Governor was joined by lawmakers, consumer advocates and community leaders to celebrate passage of Senate Bill 605, Senate Bill 430 and House Bill 3178.

“From easing the stress of medical debt to making sure there are no surprise fees with online purchases to helping families clearly understand the terms of buying a car — these new bills give Oregonians more peace of mind, fairness, and transparency they need for a more secure future,” Governor Kotek said.

"As chair of the House Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection as well as a chief sponsor of all three bills, I am thrilled that we passed such sweeping legislation to create a more equitable marketplace for Oregonians," State Representative Nathan Sosa (D-Hillsboro) said.

Senate Bill 605 – Ending Medical Debt Credit Reporting

The bill prohibits medical debt from appearing on consumer credit reports, protecting Oregonians from long-term financial harm due to unexpected health care expenses. Oregon joins other states taking action to ensure medical crises don't damage credit histories.

“Penalizing someone’s credit score because they got sick or injured doesn’t help them pay off their bill— it only makes it harder to recover,” State Senator Wlnsvey Campos (D-Aloha) said. “Signing this bill into law marks a huge win and relief for the thousands of Oregonians who file for bankruptcy annually due to medical debt.”

“This isn't just a technical change in policy—it's about giving people their lives back,” Daysi Bedolla Sotelo, Advocacy and Policy Strategist for the Oregon Health Equity Alliance, said. “In the last two years alone, nearly one in three Oregonians has taken on medical debt. By removing this burden from credit reports, we give people a fair chance to rebuild their credit, find safe housing, secure employment, and move toward lasting financial stability.”

Senate Bill 430 – No Hidden Online Fees

The bill bans online sellers from hiding mandatory fees in advertised prices. Companies must now include all required fees upfront so Oregonians know exactly what they'll pay before completing a purchase.

House Bill 3178 – Auto Loan Fairness and Transparency

The bill requires car dealers to provide plain-language disclosures in Oregon's top six spoken languages outlining consumer rights during purchases. Dealers now have 10 days instead of 14 to finalize auto loans and must notify consumers within two days if their purchase contract is voided.

“HB 3178 provides transparency, fairness, and peace of mind during a major purchase,” Nansi Lopez, Policy Director for Centro Cultural’s Latino Policy Council, said. “This bill puts power back into the hands of consumers. Together, we are building a more equitable marketplace that works for all Oregonians.”

These reforms ensure that all Oregon consumers, regardless of language or income, are treated fairly and with dignity. All three laws will take effect in 2026.

“The freedom to make informed financial decisions that are right for us and our families should be a given. When faced with big purchases or tough times, all of us deserve to have our rights and our futures protected,” Chris Coughlin, Federal Policy Director for Oregon Consumer Justice, said. “These bills help us create a more just and equitable Oregon where people come first. Thank you to the legislative champions who shepherded these bills, to Governor Kotek for signing them, and especially to the Oregonians who shared their stories.”



