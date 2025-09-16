James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Donates $630,000 to Charities

James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Logo First Tee Check Presentation Habitat for Humanity Check Presentation Habitat for Humanity House Ribbon Cutting and Check Presentation HOF Check Presentation

Recipients Include Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity, First Tee, Pro Football Hall of Fame & Nicklaus Children’s Charities

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational today announced a record $630,000 in charitable contributions generated from its inaugural 2025 tournament, delivering transformative support to health, youth development, housing, and community organizations across South Florida and beyond. Major beneficiaries include Boca Raton Regional Hospital , Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, First Tee – Florida Gold Coast, Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Charities. Additional gifts were made to local programs such as Keiser University, Folds of Honor, Lou Groza Scholarship Fund, ForeKids, St. Rocco’s Church, Navy SEAL Foundation, and Marine Corps Community Service.To highlight this impact, the tournament will host a check presentation to Boca Raton Regional Hospital on Thursday, September 18, 2025, recognizing the hospital as the event’s leading beneficiary and celebrating the generosity of tournament supporters.“From day one, we set out to build a best-in-class event that blends PGA TOUR Champions golf with the spirit of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and to celebrate South Florida through meaningful local impact,” said Ken Kennerly, Executive Director of the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational. “Thanks to our fans, partners, volunteers, and the philanthropic leadership of our community, year one delivered in a big way. We’re deepening our commitment to South Florida, and year two will raise the bar even higher.”"We are profoundly grateful for the generous support of the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, a local PGA TOUR Champions event," said Lincoln Mendez, North Region Executive, Baptist Health South Florida and CEO, Boca Raton Regional Hospital. "This event not only brings national attention to the exceptional work being done at Boca Raton Regional Hospital but also helps expand the reach of our Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health and Wellness Institute. Through these contributions, we are able to provide greater access to advanced diagnostic and preventive care in cancer, pelvic health, heart health, pre- and post-partum services, and primary care. This support is making a lasting difference in the lives of our patients and the health of our community."The record-setting charitable result underscores the success of the Invitational’s debut year and sets the stage for an even larger community footprint in 2026. Tickets for the 2026 tournament are on sale now, with expanded on-site fan experiences and returning appearances by PGA TOUR Champions professionals alongside Pro Football Hall of Famers.The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational returns March 2–8, 2026, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla., and will be televised live on Golf Channel.About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational takes place March 2-8, 2026, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The tournament, which will be televised live on the Golf Channel, will feature a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals competing for a purse of $2.2 million dollars. Playing alongside the Champions Tour players will be 26 football legends, who will tee it up on Friday and Saturday of the event. Benefitting the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and the First Tee – Florida Gold Coast to name a few, the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments. For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, please visit JamesHardieInvitational.com.

