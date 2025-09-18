Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums Earns Certified Autism Center™ Credential to Enhance Accessibility

IBCCES is proud to partner with Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums and recognize their ongoing commitment to creating a welcoming & inclusive experience that every person can enjoy...” — Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman

FREMONT, OH, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums. This certification highlights the library and museums’ commitment to creating a welcoming and supportive environment for every visitor, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. As part of the certification process, Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums also received an on-site review from IBCCES to create sensory guides and provide the library and museums with recommendations to continue enhancing accessibility.

“It’s important to us that people with autism and other sensory needs feel truly welcome at Spiegel Grove. We want them to have an entertaining and educational experience in a space where they feel safe and valued,” says Christie Weininger, executive director of Hayes Presidential Library & Museums.

“IBCCES is proud to partner with Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums and recognize their ongoing commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive experience that every person can enjoy when visiting. The Certified Autism Center™ designation is a testament to that commitment and dedication,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

In addition to autism training and certification, the library and museums also provide a written tour of the Hayes Home for any individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

The autism credentialing for the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums was funded through sponsorships by title sponsors Charles & Jane Moyer; additional funding sponsors The Andersons, John M. & Sue Hayes; Kiwanis Club of Fremont, Brian Koenig and Walmart - Fremont #1429.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.



About Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums

The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is America’s first presidential library and the forerunner of the federal presidential library system. It is partially funded by the state of Ohio and affiliated with the Ohio History Connection. Hayes Presidential is located at Spiegel Grove on Buckland Avenue in Fremont, Ohio. For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org. Like Hayes Presidential on Facebook and follow on Instagram @rbhayespres and on Bluesky @rbhayespres.bsky.social.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



