Kleinschmidt Associates Supports Removal of DuPont Experimental Station Dam to Restore Fish Passage on the Brandywine

DuPont Experimental Station Dam

Project Advances Efforts to Reconnect the River, Reduce Flooding, and Educate the Public

The excellent work of Kleinschmidt Associates over the past several years has been critical to the removal of Dam 6.” — Jim Shanahan, Executive Director, BRRT

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brandywine River Restoration Trust ( BRRT ) has begun removing a portion of the DuPont Experimental Station Dam, also known as Dam 6, marking a major step forward in a multi-year effort to restore fish passage within the Brandywine River. Kleinschmidt Associates, a leading environmental and hydropower consulting firm, provided critical engineering, permitting, and design support to guide the project from feasibility through construction.BRRT, whose mission is to restore historic American Shad runs to the Brandywine, engaged Kleinschmidt to identify the most effective solution for fish passage at Dam 6. The firm supported BRRT’s mission with a feasibility study, construction drawings, utility crossing coordination, and permit consultation, including with the State Historic Preservation Office.Drawing on its expertise in dam removal and fish passage, Kleinschmidt designed a solution that re-purposes part of the dam for shoreline stabilization while maintaining a downstream utility crossing and improving fish passage at the site. The team also conducted hydraulic analysis, wetland delineations, and stakeholder consultations to facilitate an environmentally responsible approach.“The excellent work of Kleinschmidt Associates over the past several years has been critical to the removal of Dam 6,” says Jim Shanahan, Executive Director, BRRT. "We could not have done it without them.”“BRRT’s passion for restoring fish passage and reducing flooding on the Brandywine is evident in this project, and I look forward to seeing what they can accomplish on the Brandywine in the next decade,” said Tyler Kreider, Senior Fisheries Engineer at Kleinschmidt Associates.Originally constructed in 1839 by E.I. du Pont de Nemours to power several mills, Dam 6 stood for nearly two centuries. Though inactive for decades, it contributed to periodic flooding at DuPont’s Experimental Station after heavy rain. Its removal not only reduces flood risk but also restores vital ecological connectivity for migratory fish.To honor the river’s industrial legacy, BRRT will introduce educational initiatives including interpretive panels, guided tours, a booklet, a website, and public presentations.Kleinschmidt’s work at Dam 6 is part of a broader river-wide strategy. The firm has collaborated with BRRT on assessments at four additional downstream dams, working to advance the long-term restoration of migratory fish runs throughout the Brandywine.About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies that strive to protect and enhance the natural environment while providing sustainable power and ecological improvement. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our clients’ objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com About the Brandywine River Restoration Trust:The Brandywine River Restoration Trust is dedicated to restoring fish passage and revitalizing the Brandywine River ecosystem. Through collaboration, education, and advocacy, BRRT is advancing a vision of a healthier, more connected watershed for both people and wildlife.

