Major League Volleyball's Omaha Supernovas’ Brooke Nuneviller Names p1440 Foundation as Official Philanthropic Partner

The MLV star partners with p1440 Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access and opportunities for the next generation of volleyball players.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- p1440 Foundation today announced a new partnership with professional volleyball player Brooke Nuneviller, outside hitter for the Omaha Supernovas and one of the brightest young talents in Major League Volleyball (MLV). By naming p1440 Foundation as her official philanthropic partner, Nuneviller is deepening her commitment to growing the game and creating opportunities for the next generation of athletes.

In addition to playing for MLV, Nuneviller is a member of Athletes Unlimited, whose season begins October 3. As part of the partnership, Nuneviller has selected p1440 Foundation as her Athletes Unlimited Causes partner. Through the program, her end-of-season win bonus will be matched with a grant to p1440 Foundation, directly supporting programs that expand access to the sport for youth nationwide.

This collaboration carries special significance. Nuneviller, widely recognized as one of the faces of MLV, first made her mark as a standout beach player before excelling on the indoor court, playing at the University of Oregon. Her journey reflects p1440’s mission to bridge beach and indoor volleyball while creating pathways for athletes at every level.

The partnership also ties back to Nuneviller’s Arizona roots, where p1440 has an active presence through its partnership with Arizona Athletic Grounds, a hub for community volleyball. With Kerri Walsh Jennings, 5x Olympian, co-founder of p1440, and co-owner of MLV, supporting Nuneviller’s involvement, the partnership symbolizes the alignment of two forces committed to shaping the future of the sport.

“Brooke represents the best of what’s next in volleyball—exceptional talent, strong character, and a true passion for giving back,” said Kerri Walsh Jennings, co-founder of p1440 Foundation. “We are thrilled to join forces with her and amplify her impact on young athletes everywhere.”

“Volleyball has shaped who I am, and I’m passionate about making sure more kids have access to that same opportunity,” said Brooke Nuneviller. “Through my partnership with p1440 Foundation, I’m proud to support programs that open doors for young athletes to play, learn, and dream big.”

The partnership between Nuneviller and p1440 Foundation underscores a shared vision of expanding the game, inspiring the next generation, and building community through the sport of volleyball.

Nuneviller, a gorjana athlete, is bringing her passion for community to life in Phoenix, AZ. She has invited p1440 athletes to join her in-store at gorjana Chandler on September 16th, where she will host a meet & greet and connect with the next generation of volleyball players during a special shopping experience.

About p1440 Foundation

p1440 Foundation creates stronger opportunities for those in the sport of volleyball and strives to provide access to more play and to learn. p1440 Foundation is a nonprofit organization that conceptualizes making the most of every minute, aiming to inspire those impacted by volleyball to live life to its fullest and provide communities with opportunities for personal development and growth. As a nonprofit, the generosity of donors is critical to delivering the mission of p1440 Foundation. For more information, please visit p1440.org or follow us on Instagram at @p1440Foundation.

About Brooke Nuneviller

Brooke Nuneviller is a professional indoor volleyball player with the Omaha Supernovas of Major League Volleyball. A standout at the University of Oregon, Nuneviller has represented the United States on the international stage and is regarded as one of the sport’s rising stars.

