p1440 Foundation Launches Elite Development Program Supported by Loenbro

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- p1440 Foundation announces the official launch of its new Elite Development Program (DEV), an initiative designed to elevate the training and development of the nation’s top beach volleyball student-athletes. Supported by Loenbro, a leading force in industrial services, this program is set to inspire and prepare the future stars of beach volleyball through an intensive, holistic approach to athlete development. DEV offers selected athletes a unique and exclusive opportunity to engage in invite-only monthly intensive training weekends, gain pre-tournament preparation, and receive personalized coaching assistance during p1440-run tournaments. The program focuses on nurturing the complete athlete, encompassing body, mind, and spirit, with an emphasis on creating a supportive community of elite competitors.

"We are thrilled to launch the Elite Development Program, which represents a significant step forward in our commitment to cultivating the next generation of beach volleyball athletes," said E. Ashley Dean, CEO of p1440 Foundation. "This program is about more than just elite training; it’s about building a community of future leaders who excel both on and off the court. With the support of partners like Loenbro, we’re able to offer these athletes the resources, mentorship, and opportunities they need to reach their full potential."

The inaugural DEV Intensive Weekend will occur from September 6-8 in Cincinnati, OH, bringing together 24 of the nation’s best beach volleyball players. This invite-only event will feature high-level coaching from p1440’s top experts and club directors, offering an unparalleled training experience.

With Loenbro's support, 65 female student-athletes (in both fab50 and Rising Stars) who also meet impressive academic and community service criteria will be able to train with p1440. In addition to elite training, these athletes will have access to mentorship opportunities, additional community service programs, and more.

Loenbro: Supporting Athletes On and Off the Court

Loenbro, a proud supporter of the Elite Development Program, is committed to fostering the growth and success of young athletes, particularly young women in sports who may face disparities in funding and support. With deep ties to the community, Loenbro’s involvement goes beyond their donation; it embodies a shared mission of long-term development and stewardship.

"Loenbro is proud to partner with p1440 in its mission to empower and inspire young women with opportunities to develop both as athletes and as leaders,” said Daniel Cowan, President and CEO of Loenbro. “p1440's strong organizational values and unwavering commitment to charitable outreach programs across the United States aligns well with Loenbro's mission to better the communities where we work and live."

p1440 Foundation and Loenbro share a common vision of empowering the next generation through commitment, excellence, and community support. Founded with a passion for beach volleyball, p1440 is dedicated to inspiring their greater community to become the best version of themselves, on and off the court. Loenbro, a leader in industrial services, extends this commitment beyond the job site by supporting young talent through their apprenticeship program for those interested in the industry. Together, p1440 and Loenbro are paving the way for future stars, ensuring they have the resources, guidance, and opportunities to excel in all aspects of life.

For more information about the Elite Development Program or to learn more about our shared mission, please visit p1440.org and loenbro.com.

About p1440 Foundation

p1440 Foundation creates stronger opportunities for those in the sport of beach volleyball and strives to provide access to more play and to learn. p1440 Foundation is a nonprofit organization that conceptualizes making the most of every minute, aiming to inspire those impacted by beach volleyball to live life to its fullest and provide communities with opportunities for personal development and growth. As a nonprofit, the generosity of donors is critical to delivering the mission of p1440 Foundation. For more information, please visit p1440.org or visit us on Facebook, Instagram, or X at @platform1440.

About Loenbro

Loenbro has been a trusted provider of specialty technical services for over 20 years, delivering superior single-source solutions for customers in the data center, industrial, and infrastructure markets. Loenbro offers electrical, mechanical, and structural services, instrumentation, inspection, and other maintenance and construction-related services. Headquartered in Westminster, CO, Loenbro has locations across the western United States. For more information on Loenbro, please visit www.loenbro.com.

