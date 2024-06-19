p1440 Foundation Announces the 1st Annual Champions of Change: An Evening of Impact

There are 1440 minutes in a day. p1440 is rooted in the concept that we make the most of every minute.

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Champions of Change: An Evening of Impact, benefiting the p1440 Foundation, celebrates the foundation’s inaugural year as a leading nonprofit and aims to unite, empower, and inspire through community and the transformative sport of beach volleyball.

An intimate and exclusive fireside chat evening with p1440’s founder, Kerri Walsh Jennings, light bites, and drinks will be hosted at Colab Space, Irvine, California, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Completing our first year as a nonprofit has been an incredible journey,” said E. Ashley Dean, p1440 Foundation Chief Executive Officer. “We've accomplished so much, from elevating our programs to expanding our reach and providing more access and awareness to our beautiful sport. As we look ahead, I am filled with excitement and optimism for the future. We have big plans, and I know that together, we will continue to make a significant impact.”

Following the event, on Wednesday, June 26, p1440 will begin its three-day beach volleyball event, the Junior National Championship, at Newland Street Volleyball Courts in Huntington Beach, CA. Hundreds of the most elite beach volleyball athletes will compete in p1440’s largest event of the year.

Tickets and donor sponsorship opportunities are available for this not-to-be-missed event and can be purchased at p1440.org.

A special thank you to the sponsors | Franklin Sports, Slunks, Protein Puck, Garden of Life, KT Tape, Blenders, and Sierra Managed Accounting Services.

About p1440 Foundation

p1440 Foundation creates stronger opportunities for those in the sport of beach volleyball and strives to provide access to more play and to learn. p1440 Foundation is a nonprofit organization that conceptualizes making the most of every minute, aiming to inspire those impacted by beach volleyball to live life to its fullest and provide communities with opportunities for personal development and growth. As a nonprofit, the generosity of donors is critical to delivering the mission of p1440 Foundation. For more information, please visit p1440.org or visit us on Facebook, Instagram, or X at @platform1440.

Members of the media seeking exclusive access and additional editorial content contact:

Siara Campbell

p1440 Foundation

siara@p1440.com