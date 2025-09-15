Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,975 in the last 365 days.

Project Spotlight: US 191 through Clifton, Morenci gets fresh surface

CLIFTON – A 13-mile stretch of US 191 through the Eastern Arizona communities of Clifton and Morenci has a fresh driving surface thanks to an Arizona Department of Transportation improvement project. 

Started in July 2024, the $11.4 million pavement rehabilitation applied a micro-surface to protect the existing asphalt, replaced pavement markings and made spot pavement repairs between mileposts 160 and 173. This winding stretch of US 191 begins south of Clifton and ends northwest of Morenci in Greenlee County. 

This improvement is another way ADOT safely connects people and empowers the economy across Arizona. Prioritized through annual updates to ADOT’s Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program, it supports ADOT’s commitment to protecting our state’s investment in highway pavement and bridges. 

To learn more about this improvement, please visit US 191: Table Top Road Pavement Rehabilitation at azdot.gov/projects > Southeast.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Project Spotlight: US 191 through Clifton, Morenci gets fresh surface

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more