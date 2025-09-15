Project Spotlight: US 191 through Clifton, Morenci gets fresh surface

CLIFTON – A 13-mile stretch of US 191 through the Eastern Arizona communities of Clifton and Morenci has a fresh driving surface thanks to an Arizona Department of Transportation improvement project.

Started in July 2024, the $11.4 million pavement rehabilitation applied a micro-surface to protect the existing asphalt, replaced pavement markings and made spot pavement repairs between mileposts 160 and 173. This winding stretch of US 191 begins south of Clifton and ends northwest of Morenci in Greenlee County.

This improvement is another way ADOT safely connects people and empowers the economy across Arizona. Prioritized through annual updates to ADOT’s Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program, it supports ADOT’s commitment to protecting our state’s investment in highway pavement and bridges.

To learn more about this improvement, please visit US 191: Table Top Road Pavement Rehabilitation at azdot.gov/projects > Southeast.