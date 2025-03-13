Kelly & Duane Roberts Announce Sale of Irvine & Roberts Vineyards

ASHLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philanthropists Kelly and Duane Roberts, renowned business leaders and visionary entrepreneurs, have announced the sale of Irvine & Roberts Vineyards in Ashland, Oregon. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For the past 18 years, the Roberts have financed and operated the vineyard, earning widespread recognition for their estate-grown Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Known for their deep commitment to philanthropy, the Roberts have dedicated their time and resources to numerous charitable causes, including historic preservation, education, and community development. We wish the new owners Ashland Vintners Collective, LLC (Greg Paneitz and Brian Gruber) and Scopa Properties, LLC (Scott and Patti Hillier) all the best in the future.

