Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 15, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of September 15, 2025, include the following:
Monday, September 15 at 6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the The Nuclear Frontier Documentary Premiere, The Kennedy Center, 2700 F Street NW, Washington, D.C.
Tuesday, September 16 at 4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will join the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce for a press event recognizing the Workforce Champion Award, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.
Wednesday, September 17 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce’s Workforce Symposium, Columbia Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.
Friday, September 19 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Grand Opening of the State Shooting Sports Complex, South Carolina State Shooting Complex, 1832 Vanboklen Road, Eastover, S.C.
Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: September 8, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of September 8, 2025 included:
Thursday, September 11
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
1:30 PM: Policy meeting.
3:30 PM: Economic development meeting.
4:30 PM: Policy meeting.
5:30 PM: Agency meeting.
Friday, September 12
11:00 AM: Call with fellow governors.
12:35 PM: Call with a fellow governor.
Sunday, September 14
6:30 PM: Policy meeting.
