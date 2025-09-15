Eylsia Nicolas Reaches Number One Globally as Singer-Songwriter with 'A Beautiful Mess'

Eylsia Nicolas, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach and Real Boxer

Eylsia showcases her impressive artistic evolution... a pivotal moment... solidifying her position as one of the most innovative voices in contemporary pop” — Kindline Magazine

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eylsia Nicolas, a multi-talented artist and entrepreneur, has made an astonishing return to the music scene, skyrocketing to the top of the US and global singer-songwriter charts with her new single, "A Beautiful Mess." This remarkable achievement comes just a few months after a near career ending medical crisis that severely impacted her lungs, vocal cords, and respiratory system.

Nicolas, who is also the owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach and a former professional tennis player, has not only defied the odds but has rewritten music history. Her recent success on the Groover Charts is unprecedented, in the singer/songwriter genre she had 6 songs globally and 7 songs in the United States in the top 10. She was also in 6 different genres in the same week- unprecedented on a legitimate chart - highlighting her versatility and creativity as an artist.

“I am honored by the curators, bloggers, writers, and fans who supported me through my challenges,” Nicolas said. “When I faced my injury after winning the Irish Open at 14 and competing in Wimbledon and the US Open, it felt like I had been forgotten by sponsors and friends. My next journey took me through senior executive roles in a record company and several other businesses. I also became one of the youngest college presidents. Yet, losing my voice was the greatest heartbreak of all,” said Eylsia.

Nicolas attributes her comeback to the innovative technology from her powerhouse IP company, Worldipi.com, and the integration of AI (of about 10-15 percent) which has allowed her to return to music in a way she never thought possible. “A lot of this is about timing; technology has evolved in ways that were unimaginable a few years ago,” she explained.

Looking ahead, Nicolas plans to connect with fans and friends through various media outlets, including radio and television. She aims to showcase her brand at pop-up locations and, eventually, to launch concerts that will allow her to perform.

"With her inspiring story and a promising future, Eylsia Nicolas is not only a testament to resilience but also a trailblazer in the music industry", says Lisa Pamintuan, president of Nicolas of Palm Beach.

