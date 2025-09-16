Lionbridge Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2025 International Business Awards® for Branded Content Campaign of the Year
Award recognizes multifaceted campaign showcasing Lionbridge Aurora AI™, Lionbridge’s AI-First Content Orchestration Platform
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2025 IBAs received nominations from organizations and individuals in 78 nations and territories.
The Stevie® Award for Branded Content Campaign of the Year recognizes work that has used branded content to reach out to audiences to establish meaningful relationships, memorable, engaging experiences, and unique connections with their brands.
Lionbridge designed and executed “Global AI-Driven Solutions Empowered by Human Creativity: Lionbridge Aurora AI” to address the need for a new kind of multilingual content platform built for the AI era. Through a robust campaign comprised of thought leadership, videos, case studies, webinars, and other assets – translated into 10 languages and deployed through social media and email marketing – Lionbridge sought to bring its transformative content orchestration platform to global brands looking to keep pace with demand for dynamic, immediate, hyper-personalized content.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Stevie® Awards organization for our Aurora AI campaign,” said KC Lincoln, Chief Marketing Officer. “In an industry deeply impacted by AI, Lionbridge’s Aurora AI orchestration platform empowers companies to captivate and connect with their audiences globally. We are proud to lead the way in redefining content services in the age of AI.”
More than a Translation Management System (TMS), Aurora AI represents a move away from simple translation to content transformation. Aurora AI fits into content workflows seamlessly, automating and streamlining translation and localization processes with composable orchestration to deliver the right outcomes at the right speed and price, adapting as technology evolves. Aurora AI also enables brands to generate new content for different tones, languages, or target audiences based on customized input. Using pre-existing assets and task-specific generative prompts, the platform’s Content Remix App™ develops new, market-ready content in 70+ languages. Discover how Lionbridge Aurora AI is transforming the content lifecycle for the AI era.
About Lionbridge
Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. Since our founding, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
