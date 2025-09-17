Young Drivers of Canada Releases 2023–2025 Graduate Survey Report

Young Drivers of Canada Driver’s Ed That Works: Young Drivers of Canada Graduate Results Young Drivers of Canada Survey Results 2023-2025

Young Drivers of Canada Driving School Graduates Achieve Almost 97% Collision-Free or Not-at-Fault Rate, New Survey Shows

Young Drivers of Canada remains committed to reducing risk for novice drivers. This survey confirms that YDC equips graduates with lifelong habits to anticipate, avoid & survive real-world risks.” — Maria Bagdonas, COO Young Drivers of Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young Drivers of Canada (YDC), Canada’s Gold Standard leader in driver education, today announced the results of its comprehensive Graduate Survey covering students from 2023 through August 2025. The findings underscore the effectiveness of YDC’s programs in preparing new drivers for Canada’s roads.Key Highlights:• Almost 97% of graduates reported being either collision-free or not at fault when an incident occurred.• 92.1% experienced no collisions at all, while only 3.3% reported being at fault.• Among Canada’s highest-risk age group (16–19), more than 92% of YDC graduates were safe-of-fault — a significantly stronger performance compared to national averages.• 56.8% of graduates said YDC skills directly helped them avoid a collision.• Graduates reported higher driver confidence (4.66/5) and lower anxiety (4.38/5) after completing training.“These results reaffirm what decades of experience have shown us,” said Andrew Marek, Chief Growth & AI Officer at Young Drivers of Canada. “Structured driver training works. Even in the riskiest age group for Canadian drivers, YDC graduates demonstrate safer driving habits, stronger confidence, and dramatically lower collision risk.”Strong Performance Against National BenchmarksThe survey’s results mirror national data from Ontario’s Road Safety Annual Report (ORSAR 2020) and Transport Canada (2020), which consistently show that late teens and early twenties are the riskiest years for drivers. Despite this, YDC graduates in these cohorts achieved safe-of-fault outcomes approaching 97%, outperforming expected norms.Implications for Road SafetyThe report also revealed that graduates with traffic tickets were six times more likely to be involved in collisions, highlighting the need for post-ticket coaching focused on speed management and hazard scanning.Commitment to Safer Roads“Young Drivers of Canada remains committed to reducing risk for novice drivers,” said Maria Bagdonas, COO of Young Drivers of Canada. “This survey confirms that our training equips graduates not just with skills to pass their tests, but with lifelong habits that help them anticipate, avoid, and survive real-world risks.”About Young Drivers of CanadaFounded in 1970, Young Drivers of Canada is the country’s largest driver training organization, dedicated to reducing collisions through advanced driver education. With more than 140 service areas coast-to-coast, YDC has trained over 1.4 million Canadians in collision avoidance techniques, defensive driving, and lifelong safe driving habits.

