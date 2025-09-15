Montgomery County Council President Stewart and Council Vice President Jawando Host Council’s African Heritage Month Commemoration 

MARYLAND, September 15 - For Immediate Release: Monday, September 15, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 15, 2025—The Montgomery County Council will hold its fifth annual African Heritage Month commemoration hosted by Council Vice President Will Jawando and Council President Kate Stewart on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 11:30 a.m. The theme of this year’s event will focus on “From the Continent to the County: Living the Legacy.”

"African Heritage Month is an opportunity for us to join together to honor Montgomery County’s African community, reflect on African history and look ahead toward the future,” said Council President Stewart. “It’s also a time to celebrate the contributions that African residents make to help shape our amazing and diverse community.”

“As we mark African Heritage Month, we are reminded that the legacy of the African diaspora is not just a story of the past but a vital part of our present and future here in Montgomery County,” said Council Vice President Jawando. “As the son of an African immigrant and a lifelong resident, I take great pride in celebrating the incredible strides our African community members are making every day. Whether through education, entrepreneurship, or community service, their contributions are shaping the future of our County, ensuring it remains a place of opportunity and inclusion for all.”

The commemoration will include a Council proclamation and video highlighting community leaders including Dunnie Onasanya, Associate Artist, VisArts, Ben Diedhiou, Community Organizer Senegalese Association of the DMV, Selamawit Tefera, Owner of Sheger Spring Ethiopian Cafe.

The commemoration will be held in person at the Montgomery County Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD 20850. It will also be streaming live on the Council’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and Council website. Residents also will be able to watch live on television on Comcast/RCN channels 996/1056 Verizon channel 30.

