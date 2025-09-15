PRIORITY NOTICE: New Opioid Overdose Management Toolkit and Naloxone Education Course Available for Schools

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to announce the launch of a new, comprehensive Toolkit for Opioid Overdose Management and Naloxone Education in Schools, developed to support educators, school health personnel, and administrators in implementing effective overdose prevention strategies across the state’s school systems.

This resource includes evidence-based guidance on recognizing and managing an overdose, as well as educational materials to support those responsible for teaching overdose response in school settings. In addition to reviewing the Toolkit, educators can learn more about how to engage students in this critical topic by completing the Naloxone Education Course. This free, asynchronous, online course is designed to enhance educators’ knowledge and skills for delivering age-appropriate, accurate overdose prevention education.

This initiative reflects the Maine DOE’s continued commitment to student health, safety, and wellness by providing schools with the tools they need to address the ongoing opioid crisis in developmentally appropriate, evidence-based, and school-centered ways.

This toolkit was developed in alignment with LD 772, An Act To Permit Naloxone Possession, Prescription, Administration, and Distribution in Public and Private Schools and LD 1315, An Act to Require Public Schools to Offer Training for Secondary Students on the Administration of Naloxone Hydrochloride, which mandate the development of guidelines related to naloxone administration and education in schools and outline standards for classroom instruction. This initiative is consistent with broader efforts at both the state and national levels to expand access to life-saving interventions and to equip school communities with knowledge and resources to respond to emergencies.

About the Toolkit and Course

The Toolkit for Opioid Overdose Management and Naloxone Education in Schools includes:

Sample policies and procedures

Student training resources

Guidance on safe storage and administration of naloxone

Links to state-level technical assistance

The online Naloxone Education Course provides:

Flexible, asynchronous, online professional development

Scenario-based learning for responding to a suspected overdose

Instructions on the administration of nasal naloxone

Legal and ethical considerations for school staff

Implementation and Access

The Toolkit and Course are available to all schools statewide through the following links:

Schools are encouraged to review these materials and integrate them into existing emergency preparedness, school health, and student support frameworks.

This initiative was made possible through a collaboration between the Maine DOE Office of School and Student Supports, Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Maine DHHS Office of Behavioral Health, and MaineGeneral Medical Center, as well as local educational and health partners.

Additional resources to support student and staff education, as well as policy development, can be found on the Maine DOE Coordinated School Health Emergency Care webpage.

For further information and questions, please contact Maine DOE School Nurse Specialist Tammy Diaz at tammy.diaz@maine.gov.

