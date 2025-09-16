Camp Network Onboarding Global Digital IP to Its Newly-Launched Mainnet

Onboarding Global IP Partners with Camp Network

From Asia’s iconic IP to global sports, gaming, and music franchises, Camp is unlocking new opportunities for tokenized, licensed, and monetizable IP onchain.

AI has expanded what’s possible with IP, but only networks that embed provenance and royalties can carry it safely. Camp provides that missing layer, and KOR is excited to support this next chapter.” — Inder Phull, Founder, KOR Protocol

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camp Network, the Autonomous IP Layer-1 Blockchain, today announced a major wave of global IP onboarding to its newly launched mainnet. Building on early partnerships with KOR Protocol and Minto, Camp is now expanding across entertainment, sports, gaming, and music, bringing global IP franchises onto its platform.Notable partners include:►KOR Protocol: With Camp’s strategic stake in KOR, global franchises and artists building on KOR such as Netflix’s Black Mirror, Imogen Heap, deadmau5, Richie Hawtin, Disclosure, and Beatport-linked initiatives can leverage Camp’s provenance and royalty infrastructure for transparent licensing and automated payouts.►Chalk Line: Chalk Line has built timeless collections with the likes of Nickelodeon, NFL, Disney, Marvel, WWE, NCAA, MTA, and countless others. Chalk Line is partnering with REMASTER, powered by Camp, to onboard the next wave of emerging and global IPs, and helping to optimize the licensing process with blockchain technology.►Minto: One of Japan’s largest IP companies, including the hit Mimi & Neko franchise, onboarded to Camp via REMASTER. Through Camp, fans joined an AI-powered co-creation campaign, with winners monetizing their work through BitBrand’s digital wallpapers. Minto’s characters have generated 5B+ downloads and 60B+ impressions across LINE and WeChat.►Flappy Bird: The mobile gaming title that defined hyper-casual gaming, amassing 100M+ fans and player community in less than a year, and cementing itself as one of the most iconic and enduring mobile IPs of all time.►Rhuna x UNTOLD Festival: Camp and Rhuna are partnering to showcase how Web3 can transform large-scale cultural events, beginning with UNTOLD Festival. UNTOLD is the world’s 3rd largest music festival, with 500,000+ annual attendees and performances from artists like Post Malone and Martin Garrix.►All Access: Tokenizing the future of entertainment and cultural IP, with 50+ live festival IPs across Asia and Australia (including Its The Ship, the largest music festival at sea), attracting 2 million attendees annually.►Moonbirds: One of Web3’s most storied NFT collections, featuring 10,000 birbs that have flown into the world of collectives, fashion, and more with 360K+ ETH in total trading volume.►LATAM Sports IP: Leading LATAM IP including Argentina’s Club Atlético Belgrano and Peru’s Sporting Cristal, two of Latin America’s most iconic names with deep cultural roots and massive fan followings.Legacy licensing frameworks weren’t built for a world of AI and digital distribution. Camp replaces the friction of outdated systems with infrastructure where rights, royalties, and remixing are programmable by default - making it easier for global brands to scale their IP and safer for fans to participate.“AI has expanded what’s possible with IP, but only networks that embed provenance and royalties can carry it safely. Camp provides that missing layer, and KOR is excited to bring our artists and partners into this next chapter,” said Inder Phull, Founder, KOR Protocol.With mainnet live, Camp is unlocking new uses for intellectual property and onboarding the next wave of global IP across entertainment, sports, gaming, and music - paving the way for a future where rights, licensing, and monetization are built into the fabric of creation.About Camp NetworkCamp Network is the Autonomous IP Layer designed to power the future of IP and AI. As a Layer-1 blockchain, Camp is pioneering the Proof of Provenance Protocol, embedding IP registration, licensing, and royalty distribution directly at the execution layer while optimizing for agentic-driven workflows. Users can tokenize any form of IP, fine-tune and deploy AI agents, and tokenize these agents onchain for broader ecosystem use.

